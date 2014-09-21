Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:
MOTOR RACING
Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix
Hamilton starts from pole in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to fend off team
mate and title rival Nico Rosberg when the Mercedes pair start
first and second on the grid at the Singapore Grand Prix with
the Briton aiming to cut into the German's 22-point lead. (MOTOR
MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX, TV)
500 words
SOCCER
Premier League (1500 unless stated)
Leicester City v Manchester United (1230)
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1230)
Everton v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Chelsea
Champions City clash with title favourites Chelsea
LONDON - Premier League champions Manchester City face title
favourites Chelsea in a mouth-watering early season clash at the
Etihad while big-spending neighbours United visit promoted
SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX)
Mike Collett, 500 words
La Liga
Real Sociedad v Almeria (1000)
Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano (1500)
Cordoba v Sevilla (1700)
Levante v Barcelona (1900
Barca seek to extend perfect start at Levante
BARCELONA - Barcelona are the only La Liga team with a
perfect record as they prepare for a trip to Valencia to play
SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), by Iain Rogers
500 words
Serie A (1300 unless stated)
Chievo Verona v Parma (1030)
AS Roma v Cagliari
Genoa v Lazio
Sassuolo v Sampdoria
Atalanta Bergamo v Fiorentina (1600)
Udinese v Napoli (1600)
Palermo v Inter Milan (1845)
Torino v Verona (1845)
Roma expected to extend winning start against Cagliari
MILAN - AS Roma, fresh from thumping CSKA Moscow 5-1 in the
Champions League and with a 100 percent record this season in
all competitions, are favourites to maintain their winning start
SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX)
by Brian Homewood, 500 words
Bundesliga
VfL Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen (1330)
Cologne v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1530)
Leverkusen visit Wolfsburg aiming for lead at the top
BERLIN - Unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen will go two points clear
at the top of the Bundesliga if they win at VfL Wolfsburg.
SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX)
by Karolos Grohmann, 300 words
Ligue 1 (1500 unless stated)
Lille v Montpellier HSC (1200)
Monaco v En Avant Guingamp
Racing Lens v St Etienne
Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyon (1900)
PSG look to get into their stride against Lyon
PARIS - Paris St Germain take on Olympique Lyonnais as they
look to hit their stride in Ligue 1 while struggling AS Monaco
SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX)
by Julien Pretot, 500 words
Dutch Championship (1230 unless stated)
Heracles Almelo v Twente Enschede (1030)
AZ Alkmaar v PEC Zwolle
Feyenoord v Ajax Amsterdam
PSV Eindhoven v SC Cambuur
Utrecht v Groningen (1445)
Ajax face eternal rivals Feyenoord
AMSTERDAM - Champions Ajax Amsterdam and eternal rivals
Feyenoord meet in the weekend's standout match in Rotterdam,
overshadowing the fixtures involving early season leaders PSV
Eindhoven at home to SC Cambur and PEC Zwolle at AZ Alkmaar.
SOCCER-DUTCH/, 400 words
African Champions League
Semi-final, first leg
AS Vita Club (DR Congo) v CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) (1430)
African Confederation Cup
Semi-final, first leg
Sewe Sport (Ivory Coast) v AC Leopards (Congo) (1530)
Spain should not dump tiki-taka, says Capdevila
MUMBAI - Former world champions Spain will have to wait to
regain their past glory but they need not discard their
attractive brand of football that earned them fans and laurels,
World Cup winning defender Joan Capdevila told Reuters in an
SOCCER-SPAIN/CAPDEVILA (INTERVIEW), moved, 600 words
by Sudipto Ganguly
ASIAN GAMES
Park faces Sun in first freestyle duel of Olympic champions
INCHEON, South Korea - South Korea's Park Tae-hwan meets
arch rival Sun Yang of China in the final of the men's 200m
freestyle at the Asian Games. A total of 24 gold medals are
awarded on Sunday including gymnastics, judo, weightlifting and
GAMES-ASIAN/ (PIX)
by Peter Rutherford and Julian Linden, 500 words
GOLF
European Tour: Wales Open, Celtic Manor, Newport (to 21)
Westwood, Donaldson and Bjorn step up Ryder Cup preparations
LONDON - Lee Westwood, Jamie Donaldson and Thomas Bjorn play
their last competitive golf before next week's Ryder Cup in the
final round of the Wales Open. Dutchman Joost Luiten leads the
field at Celtic Manor by two strokes with Donaldson the
highest-placed of the Ryder Cup trio, six strokes off the pace.
GOLF-EUROPEAN/, 300 words
CYCLING
UCI road cycling world championships (to 28)
Martin's team favourites to retain team time trial title
PONFERRADA, Spain - Omega Pharma-Quick Step, led by triple
individual champion Tony Martin, are favourites to retain their
title in the team time trial at the road cycling world
CYCLING-WORLD/TTT (PIX)
350 words
BASEBALL
Tigers pip Royals to extend AL Central lead
Pinch hitter Tyler Collins and center fielder Rajai Davis
stroked RBI singles with two outs in the seventh as Detroit
BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved
by The Sports Xchange, 850 words
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North
moved
Xchange, 400 words)
