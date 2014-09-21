Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday: - - - - MOTOR RACING Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix Hamilton starts from pole in Singapore SINGAPORE - Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to fend off team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg when the Mercedes pair start first and second on the grid at the Singapore Grand Prix with the Briton aiming to cut into the German's 22-point lead. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX, TV), expect from 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston and John O'Brien, 500 words) - - - - SOCCER Premier League (1500 unless stated) Leicester City v Manchester United (1230) Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1230) Everton v Crystal Palace Manchester City v Chelsea Champions City clash with title favourites Chelsea LONDON - Premier League champions Manchester City face title favourites Chelsea in a mouth-watering early season clash at the Etihad while big-spending neighbours United visit promoted Leicester City in the early game. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1430 GMT/1030 AM ET, Mike Collett, 500 words) - - La Liga Real Sociedad v Almeria (1000) Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano (1500) Cordoba v Sevilla (1700) Levante v Barcelona (1900 Barca seek to extend perfect start at Levante BARCELONA - Barcelona are the only La Liga team with a perfect record as they prepare for a trip to Valencia to play Levante. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), by Iain Rogers, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 500 words) - - Serie A (1300 unless stated) Chievo Verona v Parma (1030) AS Roma v Cagliari Genoa v Lazio Sassuolo v Sampdoria Atalanta Bergamo v Fiorentina (1600) Udinese v Napoli (1600) Palermo v Inter Milan (1845) Torino v Verona (1845) Roma expected to extend winning start against Cagliari MILAN - AS Roma, fresh from thumping CSKA Moscow 5-1 in the Champions League and with a 100 percent record this season in all competitions, are favourites to maintain their winning start at home to Cagliari. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words) - - Bundesliga VfL Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen (1330) Cologne v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1530) Leverkusen visit Wolfsburg aiming for lead at the top BERLIN - Unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen will go two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga if they win at VfL Wolfsburg. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 300 words) - - Ligue 1 (1500 unless stated) Lille v Montpellier HSC (1200) Monaco v En Avant Guingamp Racing Lens v St Etienne Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyon (1900) PSG look to get into their stride against Lyon PARIS - Paris St Germain take on Olympique Lyonnais as they look to hit their stride in Ligue 1 while struggling AS Monaco host En Avant Guingamp. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/3 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words) - - Dutch Championship (1230 unless stated) Heracles Almelo v Twente Enschede (1030) AZ Alkmaar v PEC Zwolle Feyenoord v Ajax Amsterdam PSV Eindhoven v SC Cambuur Utrecht v Groningen (1445) Ajax face eternal rivals Feyenoord AMSTERDAM - Champions Ajax Amsterdam and eternal rivals Feyenoord meet in the weekend's standout match in Rotterdam, overshadowing the fixtures involving early season leaders PSV Eindhoven at home to SC Cambur and PEC Zwolle at AZ Alkmaar. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words) - - African Champions League Semi-final, first leg AS Vita Club (DR Congo) v CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) (1430) - - African Confederation Cup Semi-final, first leg Sewe Sport (Ivory Coast) v AC Leopards (Congo) (1530) - - Spain should not dump tiki-taka, says Capdevila MUMBAI - Former world champions Spain will have to wait to regain their past glory but they need not discard their attractive brand of football that earned them fans and laurels, World Cup winning defender Joan Capdevila told Reuters in an interview. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CAPDEVILA (INTERVIEW), moved, 600 words, by Sudipto Ganguly) - - - - ASIAN GAMES Park faces Sun in first freestyle duel of Olympic champions INCHEON, South Korea - South Korea's Park Tae-hwan meets arch rival Sun Yang of China in the final of the men's 200m freestyle at the Asian Games. A total of 24 gold medals are awarded on Sunday including gymnastics, judo, weightlifting and wushu.(GAMES-ASIAN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Peter Rutherford and Julian Linden, 500 words) - - - - GOLF European Tour: Wales Open, Celtic Manor, Newport (to 21) Westwood, Donaldson and Bjorn step up Ryder Cup preparations LONDON - Lee Westwood, Jamie Donaldson and Thomas Bjorn play their last competitive golf before next week's Ryder Cup in the final round of the Wales Open. Dutchman Joost Luiten leads the field at Celtic Manor by two strokes with Donaldson the highest-placed of the Ryder Cup trio, six strokes off the pace. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words) - - - - CYCLING UCI road cycling world championships (to 28) Martin's team favourites to retain team time trial title PONFERRADA, Spain - Omega Pharma-Quick Step, led by triple individual champion Tony Martin, are favourites to retain their title in the team time trial at the road cycling world championships. (CYCLING-WORLD/TTT (PIX), expect by 1515 GMT/11:15 AM ET, 350 words) - - - - BASEBALL Tigers pip Royals to extend AL Central lead Pinch hitter Tyler Collins and center fielder Rajai Davis stroked RBI singles with two outs in the seventh as Detroit edged Kansas City. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 850 words) - - - - NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) - - - - (Asia duty editor: Amlan Chakraborty)