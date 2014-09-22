Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

NFL

Seahawks down Broncos in Super Bowl rematch

The Seattle Seahawks needed overtime this time, but the Super Bowl champions defeated the Denver Broncos again on Sunday in a rematch of last season's NFL title game. (NFL/, moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words).

- -

Pittsburgh show steel in defense to beat Carolina

Pittsburgh's defense sucked the life out of previously unbeaten Carolina, while Ben Roethlisberger passed for two touchdowns to help the Steelers record a 37-19 victory on Sunday. (NFL-PANTHERS/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

ASIAN GAMES

Hagino back in the hunt for gold in Incheon

INCHEON, South Korea - After upstaging Olympic champions Sun Yang and Park Tae-hwan to win the Asian Games 200m freestyle on Sunday, Japan's Kosuke Hagino is back on the medal hunt in the 200 medley and 4x200 relay. A total of 27 gold medals are on offer on the third day of competition in South Korea. (GAMES-ASIAN/ (PIX) expect throughout, by Peter Rutherford and Julian Linden, 500 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix

Hamilton wins in Singapore to seize championship lead

SINGAPORE - The Formula One title race shifted back in Lewis Hamilton's favour after the Briton claimed victory in an absorbing Singapore Grand Prix to leapfrog Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg at the top of the standings. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by John O'Brien, 600 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

English Premier League

A look back at a remarkable weekend in the Premier League

LONDON - Frank Lampard's poignant goal for Manchester City against his former club Chelsea and Leicester City's stunning 5-3 comeback win over Manchester United were just two of the highlights of a remarkable weekend in the Premier League. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

- -

La Liga

Getafe v Valencia (1845)

- - - -

CRICKET

Workhorse Hilfenhaus back in from the cold

Two years is a long time to spend in the international freezer, so paceman Ben Hilfenhaus is keen to stake his claim on the sun-baked pitches of the Middle East when Australia take on Pakistan in a test series next month. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/HILFENHAUS, moved, 600 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Malaysian Open, Kuala Lumpur (to 27)

Shenzen Open, China (to 27)

WTA: Wuhan Open, China (to 27)

- - - -

CYCLING

UCI road cycling world championships (to 28)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)