GOLF

40th Ryder Cup

McIlroy and Mickelson discuss Ryder Cup countdown

GLENEAGLES, Scotland - World number one Rory McIlroy and five-times major winner Phil Mickelson are among the six players who will host news conferences as the countdown continues to the start of the 40th Ryder Cup on Friday. (GOLF-RYDER/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez and Mitch Phillips, 500 words)

ASIAN GAMES

Japan's Hagino looks to add 400 IM gold to 200 title

INCHEON, South Korea - The duel in the pool between China and Japan continues at the Asian Games on Wednesday with seven gold medals on offer on the fifth day of competition. Organisers also discuss the first positive doping test to hit the Asiad on a day when 38 golds are there to be won. (GAMES-ASIAN/ (PIX) expect throughout, by Julian Linden and Peter Rutherford, 700 words)

BASEBALL

Yankees' Jeter closing in on end of storied career

NEW YORK - With longtime New York Yankees shortstop and captain Derek Jeter closing in on his retirement at the end of the 2014 Major League Baseball season, we have run a five-part package consisting of an overall look at Jeter's career, the future for the ultimate winner of his generation, reactions, a factbox and some other sporting goodbyes. (BASEBALL-JETER/, moved, by Larry Fine, 1100 words)

Pirates beat Braves to secure playoff spot

Gerrit Cole overcame some early troubles to retire 17 successive batters as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 and clinched a spot in the playoffs for the second consecutive season. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 650 words)

SOCCER

La Liga (1800 unless stated)

Sevilla v Real Sociedad (2000)

Almeria v Atletico Madrid

Eibar v Villarreal

Rayo Vallecano v Athletic Club

Granada v Levante (2000)

Malaga v Barcelona (2000)

Barcelona aim to maintain winning start against Malaga

BARCELONA - Barca under new coach Luis Enrique have won all four games so far without conceding a goal and will look to maintain their winning streak against Malaga while champions Atletico Madrid are away to Almeria. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4PM ET, by Tim Hanlon 400 words)

Serie A (1845 unless stated)

Cagliari v Torino

Fiorentina v Sassuolo

Verona v Genoa

Inter Milan v Atalanta Bergamo

Juventus v Cesena

Napoli v Palermo

Parma v AS Roma

Sampdoria v Chievo Verona

Ligue 1 (1700 unless stated)

Bastia v Nantes

Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v RC Lens

En Avant Guingamp v Metz

Olympique Lyonnais v FC Lorient

Montpellier HSC v Monaco

Nice v Lille

Caen v Paris St Germain (1900)

PSG look to find form at Caen

PARIS - French champions Paris St Germain look to hit their stride as they travel to Caen while last year's runners-up Monaco play at Montpellier (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1800 unless stated)

Bayer Leverkusen v FC Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hamburg SV

Hanover 96 v Cologne

Hertha Berlin v VfL Wolfsburg

Dortmund eager to beat troubled Stuttgart

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund will be looking to bounce back from last week's defeat with a win over last-placed VfB Stuttgart with captain Mats Hummels likely to make his season debut. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

CYCLING

UCI road cycling world championships (to 28)

Martin gunning for fourth straight time trial world title

PONFERRADA, Spain - German Tony Martin will become the first rider to win the world championships' individual time trial if he prevails as expected (CYCLING-WORLD/TIME TRIAL, expect by 1515 GMT/11:15 AM ET, 350 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Malaysian Open, Kuala Lumpur (to 27)

Shenzen Open, China (to 27)

WTA: Wuhan Open, China (to 27)

