Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

ASIAN GAMES

Asian Games, Incheon, South Korea (to Oct. 4)

We continue our coverage of the quadrennial sporting extravaganza where world records have tumbled and controversy has reigned. (GAMES-ASIA/, expect throughout, by Julian Linden and Peter Rutherford)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Rosberg sets pace in early practice in Japan

SUZUKA, Japan - Nico Rosberg bounced back from his Singapore disappointment by setting the fastest time in opening practice for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.(MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Abhishek Takle, 550 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: China Open, Beijing (to Oct. 5)

Djokovic looks to extend perfect record in Beijing,

BEIJING - World number one Novak Djokovic will be looking to extend his perfect record at the Beijing Open, while women's top seed Serena Williams was forced to withdraw before her quarter-final against Australian Samanatha Stosur because of a knee injury. (TENNIS-CHINA/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 500 words)

- -

ATP: Japan Open, Tokyo (to Oct. 5)

Nishikori aims to continue winning run at home tournament

TOKYO - U.S. Open finalist Kei Nishikori looks to keep the home fans enthralled when he plays Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the quarter-final of the Japan Open. (TENNIS-MEN/JAPAN, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY UNION

Rugby Championship (round six)

South Africa v New Zealand, Johannesburg

Argentina v Australia, Mendoza

- -

Bok captain speaks before test against New Zealand

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's captain Jean de Villiers holds a press conference ahead of the Rugby Championship test against New Zealand on Saturday. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

- -

New Zealand skipper holds press conference

JOHANNESBURG - New Zealand captain Richie McCaw is scheduled to talk to reporters ahead of what will be a record-breaking 134th All Black appearance for him in the Rugby Championship test against South Africa on Saturday. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga

Getafe v Cordoba (1900)

- -

Ligue 1

Stade de Reims v Girondins Bordeaux

- -

Bundesliga

Hertha Berlin v VfB Stuttgart (1830)

- -

Dutch Championship

Vitesse Arnhem v ADO Den Haag (1800)

- - - -

