Soccer-Bournemouth can enjoy remaining games, says Howe
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
ASIAN GAMES
Asian Games, Incheon, South Korea (to Oct. 4)
We continue our coverage of the quadrennial sporting extravaganza where world records have tumbled and controversy has reigned. (GAMES-ASIA/, expect throughout, by Julian Linden and Peter Rutherford)
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
Rosberg sets pace in early practice in Japan
SUZUKA, Japan - Nico Rosberg bounced back from his Singapore disappointment by setting the fastest time in opening practice for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.(MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Abhishek Takle, 550 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: China Open, Beijing (to Oct. 5)
Djokovic looks to extend perfect record in Beijing,
BEIJING - World number one Novak Djokovic will be looking to extend his perfect record at the Beijing Open, while women's top seed Serena Williams was forced to withdraw before her quarter-final against Australian Samanatha Stosur because of a knee injury. (TENNIS-CHINA/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 500 words)
- -
ATP: Japan Open, Tokyo (to Oct. 5)
Nishikori aims to continue winning run at home tournament
TOKYO - U.S. Open finalist Kei Nishikori looks to keep the home fans enthralled when he plays Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the quarter-final of the Japan Open. (TENNIS-MEN/JAPAN, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words)
- - - -
RUGBY UNION
Rugby Championship (round six)
South Africa v New Zealand, Johannesburg
Argentina v Australia, Mendoza
- -
Bok captain speaks before test against New Zealand
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's captain Jean de Villiers holds a press conference ahead of the Rugby Championship test against New Zealand on Saturday. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)
- -
New Zealand skipper holds press conference
JOHANNESBURG - New Zealand captain Richie McCaw is scheduled to talk to reporters ahead of what will be a record-breaking 134th All Black appearance for him in the Rugby Championship test against South Africa on Saturday. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
La Liga
Getafe v Cordoba (1900)
- -
Ligue 1
Stade de Reims v Girondins Bordeaux
- -
Bundesliga
Hertha Berlin v VfB Stuttgart (1830)
- -
Dutch Championship
Vitesse Arnhem v ADO Den Haag (1800)
- - - -
