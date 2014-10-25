Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga

Almeria v Athletic Bilbao (1400)

Real Madrid v Barcelona (1600)

Valencia v Elche (1800)

Eibar v Granada (2000)

Cordoba v Real Sociedad (2000)

Suarez set for Barca debut in 'Clasico'

MADRID - Barcelona's Uruguay forward Luis Suarez will make his official debut for the leaders following a four-month ban for biting an opponent when they take on arch rivals Real Madrid in the 'Clasico' at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

West Ham United v Manchester City (1145)

Liverpool v Hull City

Southampton v Stoke City

Sunderland v Arsenal

West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace

Swansea City v Leicester City (1630)

Man City face tricky West Ham test, Liverpool host Hull

LONDON - Second-placed Manchester City will find it tough to win at West Ham United, who have risen to fourth place after an impressive run of form, while fifth-placed Liverpool host mid-table Hull City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1345 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 800 words)

- -

Serie A

Empoli v Cagliari (1300)

Parma v Sassuolo (1600)

Sampdoria v AS Roma (1845)

Chievo Verona v Genoa (1300)

Roma try to bounce back from Champions League debacle

MILAN - Second-placed Roma visit unbeaten Sampdoria, who are third, hoping for a good performance to wipe out memories of Tuesday's 7-1 hammering by Bayern Munich in the Champions League. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga (1330)

Borussia Dortmund v Hanover 96

Eintracht Frankfurt v VfB Stuttgart

FC Augsburg v Freiburg

Hertha Berlin v Hamburg SV

Dortmund hope to launch comeback against Hanover

BERLIN - Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund hope to launch a comeback with a win against Hanover 96 after three straight losses left them in 14th place. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Paris St Germain v Girondins Bordeaux (1500)

Bastia v Monaco

Caen v Lorient

Evian Thonon Gaillard v Nantes

Stade de Reims v Montpellier

PSG aim to close gap on leaders

PARIS - Paris St Germain will try to close the gap on Marseille to four points with a win over Bordeaux before the leaders visit Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 500 words)

- -

Dutch Championship (1745 unless stated)

Vitesse Arnhem v NAC Breda (1630)

AZ Alkmaar v FC Groningen

Heracles Almelo v Willem II

Ajax Amsterdam v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1845)

Ajax looking to close on PSV

AMSTERDAM - Second-placed Ajax Amsterdam have a chance to move within a point of leaders PSV Eindhoven, who play on Sunday, when they host Go Ahead Eagles. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Geert Beckers, 400 words)

- -

Asian Champions League final, first leg, Sydney (0830)

SYDNEY - Twice Asian champions Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia travel to the tiny Parramatta Stadium, home of two-year-old Australian club Western Sydney Wanderers, for the first of two matches which will decide the continent's top club prize. (SOCCER-ASIA/CHAMPIONS (PIX, TV), expect by 1030 GMT/6:30 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA Finals, Singapore Indoor Stadium (to 26)

Williams and Wozniacki in U.S. Open rematch

SINGAPORE - Serena Williams faces Caroline Wozniacki, a rematch of last month's U.S. Open final, while Simona Halep meets Agnieszka Radwanska in the semi-finals of the lucrative season-ending tournament. (TENNIS-WOMEN/FINALS (PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Julian Linden, 500 words)

- -

ATP: Valencia Open, Spain (to 27)

Murray and Ferrer chase World Tour Finals points

VALENCIA, Spain - Third seed Andy Murray and top-ranked David Ferrer continue their bids to amass qualification points for the World Tour Finals when they clash in the semi-finals of the Spanish indoor hardcourt event. (TENNIS-MEN/VALENCIA, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

ATP: Swiss Indoors, Basel (to 27)

Karlovic next for top seed Federer

BASEL, Switzerland - Top seed Roger Federer meets big-serving Ivo Karlovic in the semi-finals while Croatian Borna Coric takes on David Goffin of Belgium. (TENNIS-MEN/BASEL, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan v Australia, Dubai, first test (to 26)

Pakistan hope to bat Australia out of contest

DUBAI - Pakistan, resuming on 38 for no loss in their second innings, will hope to bat Australia out of the contest by amassing a big score on day four. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 0900/5 AM ET, 500 words)

- -

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe, Dhaka, first test (to 29)

Copy on merit

- - - -

BASEBALL

Royals hold off Giants to take series lead

SAN FRANCISCO - Starter Jeremy Guthrie pitched five shutout innings and the bullpen slammed the door shut as Kansas City Royals held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 and grab control of the World Series. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), moved, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour:

Perth International, Western Australia (to 26)

Briton Whiteford in command

Peter Whiteford of Britain, battling to secure his European Tour card, leads by one stroke going into the third round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, 350 words)

- -

PGA Tour:

McGladrey Classic, Sea Island, Georgia (to 26)

Eight-birdie Henley in sole charge

Russell Henley is known for his ability to make birdies in bunches and he piled up eight of them as he surged into a one-shot lead in the second round. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, 350 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Currie Cup final

Western Province v Golden Lions (1500)

Little to choose between finalists

Western Province meet the Golden Lions in a domestic final for the first time since 1986 with little to choose between the teams. (RUGBY-SAFRICA/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of Spain (to 26)

Copy on merit

- - - -

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Malaysian Grand Prix, Sepang (to 26)

Copy on merit (Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)