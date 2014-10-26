Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Burnley v Everton (1330)

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1330)

Manchester United v Chelsea (1600)

Chelsea can stretch lead to six points

LONDON - Jose Mourinho's Chelsea can go six points clear at the top of the table by winning at Manchester United, managed by his old Barcelona mentor Louis van Gaal. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Steve Tongue, 800 words)

- -

La Liga

Malaga v Rayo Vallecano (1100)

Espanyol v Deportivo Coruna (1600)

Sevilla v Villarreal (1800)

Getafe v Atletico Madrid (2000)

Sevilla look to draw level at the top with Barca

MADRID - Sevilla can draw level on 22 points with leaders Barcelona, who were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid on Saturday, with a win at home to Villarreal before champions Atletico Madrid play at crosstown rivals Getafe. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Serie A

Chievo Verona v Genoa (1400)

Juventus v Palermo (1400)

Udinese v Atalanta Bergamo (1400)

Cesena v Inter Milan (1700)

Lazio v Torino (1700)

Napoli v Verona (1700)

AC Milan v Fiorentina (1945)

Juventus back in their comfort zone to face Palermo

MILAN - Serie A champions and leaders Juventus, struggling in the Champions League after losing to Olympiakos Piraeus, will be back in their comfort zone when they host Palermo. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga

VfL Wolfsburg v Mainz (1430)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich (1630)

Rampant Bayern take aim at Gladbach

BERLIN - After scoring 13 goals in two games, leaders Bayern Munich take aim at Borussia Moenchengladbach in a match between two sides who are unbeaten in the league. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/2:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Dutch Championship

SC Cambuur v Feyenoord (1130)

Utrecht v PSV Eindhoven (1330)

PEC Zwolle v Heerenveen (1330)

Excelsior v Twente Enschede (1545)

Leaders PSV travel to Utrecht

AMSTERDAM - PSV Eindhoven look to restore their four-point lead over Ajax Amsterdam at the top of the table when they visit 12th-placed Utrecht. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Geert Beckers, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Stade Rennes v Lille (1300)

En Avant Guingamp v Nice (1600)

St Etienne v Metz (1600)

Olympique Lyon v Olympique Marseille (2000)

Copy on merit

- -

African Champions League final, first leg

AS Vita Club (DR Congo) v Entente Setif (Algeria)

KINSHASA - AS Vita host the first leg as they bid to win Africa's top club prize for the first time since 1973 against an Algerian outfit whose only previous success came in 1988. (SOCCER-AFRICA/CHAMPIONS, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Giants' offense fires to level series in Game Four

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco overcame a three-run deficit to record a blowout 11-4 victory in Game Four of the World Series against the Kansas City Royals, levelling the best-of-seven series at 2-2. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), moved, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA Finals, Singapore Indoor Stadium

Williams to face Halep in final rematch

SINGAPORE - World number one Serena Williams faces Romania's Simona Halep in the title decider at the lucrative season-ending WTA Finals. (TENNIS-WOMEN/FINALS (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Julian Linden, 500 words)

- -

ATP: Valencia Open, Spain (to 27)

Murray chasing title and World Tour Finals points

VALENCIA, Spain - Third seed Andy Murray continues his bid to amass qualification points for the end-of-season World Tour Finals in London when he takes on unseeded Spaniard Tommy Robredo in the Valencia Open final. (TENNIS-MEN/VALENCIA, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

ATP: Swiss Indoors, Basel (to 27)

Federer up against Goffin in final

BASEL, Switzerland - Top seed Roger Federer meets Belgian David Goffin in the final. (TENNIS-MEN/BASEL, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan v Australia, Dubai, first test, final day

Pakistan on verge of victory

DUBAI - Pakistan need six more wickets on the final day against Australia to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 500 words)

- -

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe, Dhaka, first test (to 29)

Copy on merit

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour:

Perth International, Western Australia (to 26)

Dane Olesen eyes end to trophy drought

Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark takes a three-stroke lead into the final round and appears set to end a two-year trophy drought. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, 350 words)

- -

PGA Tour:

McGladrey Classic, Sea Island, Georgia (to 26)

MacKenzie and Svoboda locked together

Americans Will MacKenzie and Andrew Svoboda take a joint one-shot lead into the final round on the Seaside Course, having posted matching 12-under-par totals of 198 after 54 holes in the third event of the PGA Tour's 2014-15 season. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Malaysian Grand Prix, Sepang

Champion Marquez starts on pole in Malaysia

New world champion Marc Marquez of Spain will start from pole as he looks to match Mick Doohan's record of 12 race wins in a single MotoGP season. (MOTORCYCLING-MALAYSIA/, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of Spain (to 26)

Ogier closing on second straight world title

SALOU, Spain - Frenchman Sebastien Ogier needs to finish ahead of Volkswagen team mate Jari-Matti Latvala of Finland on the final day to clinch a second straight world title. (RALLYING/SPAIN, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - - (Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)