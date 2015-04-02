Reuters sports schedule at 0615 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

GOLF

Former champion Park discuss prospects at Mission Hills

RANCHO MIRAGE, California - Park In-bee returns to one of her most successful venues for this week's ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club where two years ago she won her second major title with a "nearly perfect" display. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- -

RANCHO MIRAGE, California - Eight years ago, Stacy Lewis was an amateur when she tied for fifth at Mission Hills Country Club in the first women's major of the season, a tournament she has grown to love. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Miami Open (to 5)

Serena and Murray reach semi-finals

MIAMI - World number one Serena Williams overcame a dreadful second set to beat Germany's Sabine Lisicki 7-6(4) 1-6 6-3 on Wednesday for her 700th career win and a berth in the Miami Open semi-finals. (TENNIS-MIAMI/WOMEN (PIX), moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- -

MIAMI - Third-seed Andy Murray recovered from an early setback to beat Austrian Dominic Thiem 3-6 6-4 6-1 on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals of the Miami Open where he will face Czech Tomas Berdych. (TENNIS-MIAMI/MEN (PIX), moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Harden pours in 51 as Rockets beat Kings

James Harden scored a career-high 51 points and carried the Houston Rockets to a wild victory over the stubborn Sacramento Kings at Toyota Center. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 800 words)

- - - -

NHL

Flyers get the better of Crosby's Penguins again

The Philadelphia Flyers topped cross-state rivals Pittsburgh 4-1, with Brayden Schenn leading the way with two goals. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Domestic European campaigns go down to the wire

LONDON - Europe's top leagues are approaching crunch time with championships, European places and the relegation and promotion battles all coming to a head while the domestic cup campaigns are bubbling to a climax. We look at the state of play in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France. (SOCCER-EUROPE/LEAGUES, expect at 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 450 words each)

- - -

LONDON - The Premier League bursts back into life after the international break this weekend with Arsenal and Liverpool clashing in a potential FA Cup final dress rehearsal in the early kick-off at the Emirates. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Mike Collett, 400 words)

- - -

MADRID - Leaders Barcelona look to protect their four-point advantage over second-placed Real Madrid when they play at Celta Vigo on Sunday, nine hours after Real host struggling Granada. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW) expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- - -

BASEBALL

Optimism abounds as teams set to open 2015 MLB season

We look ahead to the 2015 Major League Baseball season with an eight-part package that includes an overall preview of the campaign, an interview with commissioner Rob Manfred, the return of Alex Rodriguez from a doping ban, a look at the rash of elbow injuries to pitchers, key storylines to watch, profiles on all 30 teams and key dates to look out for. (BASEBALL-PREVIEW/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 650 words)

SEE ALSO: (BASEBALL-ELBOWS/ (FEATURE), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 650 words) (BASEBALL-MANFRED/, expect 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Steve Ginsburg, 400 words) (BASEBALL-YANKEES/RODRIGUEZ, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 560 words) (BASEBALL-PENPIX/NATIONAL, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 1270 words) (BASEBALL- PENPIX/AMERICAN, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 1240 words) (BASEBALL-STORYLINES, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 560 words) (BASEBALL-DATES, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 85 words)

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Crunch time for Maccabi and Panathinaikos

BELGRADE - Holders Maccabi Tel Aviv and six-time winners Panathinaikos can secure Euroleague playoff berths with home wins as the competition's second group stage enters a thrilling home straight. (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/ expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words)

