SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Crystal Palace v Hull City
May 12 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park.
Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour:
Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, North Carolina (to 17)
Streb tames par-fives to take lead in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - American Robert Streb rode a little luck and a hot putter into a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, by Andrew Both, 400 words)
- -
LPGA Tour:
Kingsmill Championship, Williamsburg, Virginia (to 17)
France's Klatten leads Kingsmill, Wie withdraws
Unheralded Joanna Klatten of France caught fire on her second nine to seize the first-round lead at the Kingsmill Championship, while reigning U.S. Open champion Michelle Wie withdrew due to a hip injury. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), moved, 350 words)
- -
European Tour: Spanish Open, Barcelona (to 17)
Copy on merit
- - - -
SOCCER
Libertadores Cup
Boca-River tie called off after players attacked
BUENOS AIRES - The Libertadores Cup derby between Boca Juniors and River Plate was called off at halftime on Thursday after River players were sprayed with an irritant by a fan of their bitter rivals. (SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/ moved, 400 words)
- - - -
NBA
Cavs ease past Bulls into Eastern Conference finals
Forward LeBron James compiled 15 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers eliminated the Chicago Bulls with a 94-73 win in Game Six of their Eastern Conference semi-final series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/BULLS (PIX), moved, 250 words)
- -
Rockets shoot down Clippers to level series at 3-3
LOS ANGELES - A Corey Brewer-inspired Houston Rockets overcame a 19-point deficit in the third quarter to set up a Game Seven decider in their Western Conference semi-final series with a 119-107 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/CLIPPERS (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Byrd helps Reds soar above Giants
Marlon Byrd hit a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning after Johnny Cueto delivered another solid outing, and the Cincinnati Reds held on for a victory over the San Francisco Giants. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 800 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
RUGBY
Super rugby round 14 (to 16)
Auckland Blues v Bulls (0735)
Queensland Reds v Melbourne Rebels (0940)
Struggling Reds and Blues seek morale-boosting home wins
Auckland Blues are always a tough prospect at home and will be confident of stopping the Bulls juggernaut at Eden Park, while the Rebels can keep alive their hopes of a maiden playoff spot against the struggling Reds in Brisbane. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/, expect report on each game, 300 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
Australian glamour clubs go head-to-head for title hat-trick
SYDNEY - Melbourne Victory renew their fierce rivalry with Sydney FC in a blockbuster 10th A-league "grand final" on Sunday with both teams seeking a third Australian title. (SOCCER-AUSTRALIA/A LEAGUE (PREVIEW), expect at 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)
- -
We bring you all the latest news ahead of the weekend's European matches including the managers' press conferences.
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Italian Open, Rome (to 17)
Djokovic v Nishikori highlights action in Rome
Roger Federer will face Tomas Berdych while top seed Novak Djokovic takes on fifth seed Kei Nishikori for a place in the Italian Open semi-finals. In the women's draw second seed Simona Halep will be up against Romanian qualifier Alexandra Dulgheru. (TENNIS-ROME/, expect by 1500, 400 words)
- - - -
CYCLING
Giro d'Italia (to 31)
Doubts over race leader Contador after crash
ROME - Spain's Alberto Contador is the overall leader by two seconds but having dislocated his shoulder in a pile-up at the end of Thursday's stage he must wait until the start of Friday's 264km seventh stage -- the longest in this year's race -- to find out if he can continue in the Giro d'Italia. (CYCLING-GIRO/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 300 words)
- - - -
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP: France, Le Mans (to 17)
Copy on merit
- - - -
ATHLETICS
Doha Diamond League, Qatar
Copy on merit (Asia desk editor: John O'Brien)
May 12 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park.
May 12 Crystal Palace host Hull City at Selhurst Park on Sunday in their penultimate game of the Premier League season. A defeat could spell relegation for the visitors while Sam Allardyce's Palace need at least a draw to ensure top-flight survival.