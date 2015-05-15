Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, North Carolina (to 17)

Streb tames par-fives to take lead in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - American Robert Streb rode a little luck and a hot putter into a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

- -

LPGA Tour:

Kingsmill Championship, Williamsburg, Virginia (to 17)

France's Klatten leads Kingsmill, Wie withdraws

Unheralded Joanna Klatten of France caught fire on her second nine to seize the first-round lead at the Kingsmill Championship, while reigning U.S. Open champion Michelle Wie withdrew due to a hip injury. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), moved, 350 words)

- -

European Tour: Spanish Open, Barcelona (to 17)

- - - -

SOCCER

Libertadores Cup

Boca-River tie called off after players attacked

BUENOS AIRES - The Libertadores Cup derby between Boca Juniors and River Plate was called off at halftime on Thursday after River players were sprayed with an irritant by a fan of their bitter rivals. (SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/ moved, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Cavs ease past Bulls into Eastern Conference finals

Forward LeBron James compiled 15 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers eliminated the Chicago Bulls with a 94-73 win in Game Six of their Eastern Conference semi-final series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/BULLS (PIX), moved, 250 words)

- -

Rockets shoot down Clippers to level series at 3-3

LOS ANGELES - A Corey Brewer-inspired Houston Rockets overcame a 19-point deficit in the third quarter to set up a Game Seven decider in their Western Conference semi-final series with a 119-107 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/CLIPPERS (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Byrd helps Reds soar above Giants

Marlon Byrd hit a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning after Johnny Cueto delivered another solid outing, and the Cincinnati Reds held on for a victory over the San Francisco Giants. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Super rugby round 14 (to 16)

Auckland Blues v Bulls (0735)

Queensland Reds v Melbourne Rebels (0940)

Struggling Reds and Blues seek morale-boosting home wins

Auckland Blues are always a tough prospect at home and will be confident of stopping the Bulls juggernaut at Eden Park, while the Rebels can keep alive their hopes of a maiden playoff spot against the struggling Reds in Brisbane. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/, expect report on each game, 300 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Australian glamour clubs go head-to-head for title hat-trick

SYDNEY - Melbourne Victory renew their fierce rivalry with Sydney FC in a blockbuster 10th A-league "grand final" on Sunday with both teams seeking a third Australian title. (SOCCER-AUSTRALIA/A LEAGUE (PREVIEW), expect at 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- -

We bring you all the latest news ahead of the weekend's European matches including the managers' press conferences.

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Italian Open, Rome (to 17)

Djokovic v Nishikori highlights action in Rome

Roger Federer will face Tomas Berdych while top seed Novak Djokovic takes on fifth seed Kei Nishikori for a place in the Italian Open semi-finals. In the women's draw second seed Simona Halep will be up against Romanian qualifier Alexandra Dulgheru. (TENNIS-ROME/, expect by 1500, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 31)

Doubts over race leader Contador after crash

ROME - Spain's Alberto Contador is the overall leader by two seconds but having dislocated his shoulder in a pile-up at the end of Thursday's stage he must wait until the start of Friday's 264km seventh stage -- the longest in this year's race -- to find out if he can continue in the Giro d'Italia. (CYCLING-GIRO/, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: France, Le Mans (to 17)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Doha Diamond League, Qatar

