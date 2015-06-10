Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

FIFA in crisis

Argentine businessman surrenders in Italy

ROME - Businessman Alejandro Burzaco, one of three Argentines wanted by U.S. authorities over the FIFA bribery investigation, has surrendered to police in northern Italy. (SOCCER-FIFA/BURZACO, moved, 400 words)

Women's World Cup (to July 5)

Marta became the all-time leading scorer at the women's World Cup on Tuesday as Brazil vaulted to the top of Group E with a 2-0 win over South Korea, while Eugenie Le Sommer's superb long-range strike gave France victory over England. (SOCCER-WOMEN/ (WRAPUP, PIX), moved, 400 words)

International friendly

Spain coach Del Bosque, players preview Costa Rica friendly

LEON, Spain - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque and players hold news conferences previewing Thursday's friendly against Costa Rica in the north-western city of Leon. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/SPAIN expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Virtuoso performance from James lifts Cavs over Warriors

CLEVELAND - LeBron James turned in another virtuoso playoff performance in leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a thrilling 96-91 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday and a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals. (NBA-FINALS/ (PIX), moved, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Heston hurls no-hitter as Giants blank Mets

Rookie right-hander Chris Heston, making just his 13th career start, became the latest Giants pitcher to join the no-hitter club when he struck out 11 New York Mets en route to a dominating victory. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 800 words)

GOLF

LPGA Tour

Women's PGA Championship (to 14)

Wie challenged by Westchester's hills at women's major

Michelle Wie said the Women's PGA Championship at Westchester Country Club this week has a special buzz to it and hopes her troublesome hip will not slow her down at the second major of the season. (GOLF-LPGA/WIE, moved, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

Baku prepares to host European Games

BAKU - Big-spending Azerbaijan prepares to host the inaugural European Games in Baku as it looks to a establish itself as an attractive destination on the international sports map amid accusations of human rights violations. (GAMES-BAKU/ (PREVIEW, PIX, TV), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

European Games chief discusses inaugural competition

BAKU - European Games chief Simon Clegg talks to Reuters ahead of the start of the first continental multi-sports event starting this week in the Azeri capital Baku. (GAMES-BAKU/ (INTERVIEW, TV), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

RUGBY

Wilkinson and Prince Harry help mark 100 days to World Cup

LONDON - Rugby royalty and real royalty in the form of Jonny Wilkinson and Prince Harry will be at Twickenham as organisers mark the 100 day countdown to the World Cup. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ (PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

England v New Zealand first one-day international

Buttler and Root lead England fireworks against New Zealand

Jos Buttler and Joe Root thrashed brilliant centuries as England smashed their highest one-day international score in amassing 408 for nine against New Zealand in the first ODI at Edgbaston. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, moved, 250 words)

Also see (CRICKET-ENGLAND/MORGAN)

Bangladesh v India, ony test (to 14)

India win toss, to bat first in Bangladesh test

DHAKA - India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in the one-off test against Bangladesh at Fatullah. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, moved with updates to follow, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Topshelf Open, Netherlands (to 14)

WTA: Nottingham Open (to 15)

ATP: Mercedes Cup, Stuttgart (to 14)

