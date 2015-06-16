Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

FIFA Crisis

Blatter may remain FIFA head if suitable candidate not found

ZURICH/NEW YORK - Sepp Blatter could go back on his promise to stand down as FIFA president, a former adviser said on Monday, even as U.S. prosecutors revealed a plea deal with a past FIFA executive who told investigators about bribes and kickbacks. (SOCCER-FIFA/BLATTER (WRAPUP), moved by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

U.S. makes public Blazer plea agreement

NEW YORK - U.S. prosecutors made public their 2013 plea agreement with Chuck Blazer, revealing that the former FIFA executive committee member had been secretly providing authorities information for nearly two years before he admitted guilt. (SOCCER-FIFA/BLAZER, moved, by Nate Raymond, 500 words)

Nobel Peace centre ends FIFA co-operation

ZURICH - FIFA suffered another blow to its prestige when the Nobel Peace Center announced it was ending its cooperation with soccer's scandal-plagued governing body. (SOCCER-FIFA/NOBEL, moved, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

2018 World Cup qualifiers

Japan, South Korea take on minnows in World Cup qualifiers

TOKYO - East Asian big guns Japan and South Korea are in action against Singapore and Myanmar in the second round of qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup. Asian Cup winners Australia face Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek. (SOCCER-WORLD/ASIA (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)

Copa America

Chile draw with Mexico in Copa America thriller

SANTIAGO - Hosts Chile had to come from behind twice before themselves being pegged back by Mexico in a thrilling 3-3 Group A clash at the Copa America on Monday. (SOCCER-COPA/M8 (PIX), moved, by Gideon Long, 400 words)

Bolivia withstand late pressure to beat Ecuador

VALPARAISO - Bolivia scored three first half goals and then withstood heavy second half pressure to overcome Ecuador 3-2 in the highest scoring match of the Copa America so far. (SOCCER-COPA/M7, moved, 300 words)

Women's World Cup (to July 5)

Hosts Canada vie with Dutch, China to reach knockout stage

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Lena Petermann scored two second half goals in three minutes as Germany wrapped up round-robin play at the Women's World Cup with 4-0 win over Thailand to claim top spot in Group B. (SOCCER-WOMEN/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

NHL

Blackhawks clinch Stanley Cup on home ice

CHICAGO - Duncan Keith and Patrick Kane gave Chicago all the offense they needed as the Blackhawks shut out the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 to win their third Stanley Cup in six years. NHL-STANLEY/ (PIX), moved, 450 words)

GOLF

Spieth yields some Chambers Bay attention to caddie

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington - Masters champion and world number two Jordan Spieth is one of golf's biggest drawcards, yet for many he will be playing second fiddle to his caddie at this week's U.S. Open at Chambers Bay. (GOLF-OPEN/SPIETH (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Mets snap Blue Jays' 11-game winning streak

Wilmer Flores' two-out RBI single Monday night capped a stunning 11th-inning comeback by the New York Mets, who snapped the Toronto Blue Jays' 11-game winning streak with a 4-3 win at Citi Field. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

'Racist' jeering haunts Aboriginal activist Goodes

MELBOURNE - The taunting of players raises few eyebrows at Australian Rules football matches, but incessant jeers targeting one of the game's greatest Aboriginal players have become an embarrassing distraction for the country's richest sporting competition. (AUSTRALIAN RULES/GOODES, expect by 0900 GMT / 5 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

EUROPEAN GAMES

European Games in full swing

BAKU - The inaugural European Games are in full swing with a fourth day of medals competitions in the Azeri capital on Tuesday. (GAMES-EUROPE/ (PIX, TV), expect from 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Tom Hayward)

TENNIS

Aegon Championships, Queen's Club, London (to 21)

Nadal, Murray and Wawrinka top the bill

LONDON - Newly-crowned French Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka kicks off his grasscourt season with a juicy first-round clash against Australian Nick Kyrgios while Rafa Nadal faces Alexandr Dolgoplov. Home favourite Andy Murray continues a quality day's play in west London against Yen-Hsun Lu (TENNIS-MEN/QUEENS, expect from 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Switzerland (to 21)

