SOCCER

Swiss FIFA inquiry looks at 53 suspicious bank transactions

BERNE - Swiss prosecutors looking into corruption at global soccer body FIFA have identified 53 suspicious bank transactions, the attorney general said on Wednesday, stressing that the investigation may take time. (SOCCER-FIFA/SWISS (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Karolin Schaps and Mark Hosenball, 600 words)

Former Brazil chief denies taking bribes on Qatar bid

SAO PAULO - The former head of Brazil's football confederation said he got "absolutely nothing" for his vote to award Qatar the 2022 World Cup hosting rights and described suggestions he was involved in impropriety as preposterous. (SOCCER-FIFA/BRAZIL, moved, by Andrew Downie, 350 words)

Copa America

Colombia beat Brazil at Copa America

SANTIAGO - A first-half goal from Jeison Murillo gave Colombia a 1-0 win over Brazil at the Copa America on Wednesday in a game marred by ugly scenes at the final whistle that saw Neymar and Carlos Bacca shown red cards. (SOCCER-COPA/M11 (PIX), moved, by Gideon Long, 400 words)

Chile's Vidal apologises for drunk driving smash

SANTIAGO - Choking back tears, midfielder Arturo Vidal made a public apology on Wednesday for crashing his Ferrari while driving drunk and expressed his gratitude for being allowed to stay on Chile's Copa America squad. (SOCCER-COPA/CHILE-VIDAL, moved, 350 words)

Women's World Cup (to July 5)

England beat Colombia, set up Norway clash

MONTREAL - England and France qualified in style for the last 16 of the women's World Cup on Wednesday, with the tournament looking as though it will be dominated by a strong contingent of European sides. (SOCCER-WOMEN/ (PIX), moved, by David Ljunggren, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Austrian Formula One Grand Prix

Hulkenberg faces F1 media after Le Mans victory

SPIELBERG, Austria - Le Mans winner Nico Hulkenberg joins Formula One rivals, including his fellow-Germans Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel, in the regular Thursday news conference at the Red Bull Ring. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/(PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

GOLF

U.S. Open (to 21)

Mickelson set to launch bid for an elusive U.S. Open title

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Washington - Five-times major winner Phil Mickelson launches his bid in the opening round at Chambers Bay for a first U.S. Open win after enduring a record six runner-up finishes at the event over the years. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Steve Keating, 450 words)

NBA

LeBron meets match in quest to deliver title to Cavs

CLEVELAND - LeBron James carried his Cleveland Cavaliers on a thrilling playoff run but in the end, the weight of a city and undermanned team on his shoulders proved too much even for the game's best player to handle. (NBA-FINALS/JAMES (PIX), moved, by Frank Pingue, 600 words)

BASEBALL

Pineda delights as Yankees beat Marlins 2-1

Michael Pineda took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the New York Yankees held on for a 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

EUROPEAN GAMES

European Games in full swing

BAKU - The inaugural European Games are in full swing with a further 16 gold medals up for grabs in the Azeri capital on Thursday. (GAMES-EUROPE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Tom Hayward)

TENNIS

Aegon Championships, Queen's Club, London (to 21)

Murray, Dimitrov in action

LONDON - Andy Murray continues his chellenge for a fourth title at the pre-Wimbledon tune-up when he takes on Fernando Verdasco of Spain while defending champion Grigor Dimitrov faces a last-16 clash against Gilles Muller. (TENNIS-MEN/QUEENS, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v Pakistan 1st test, Galle (to June 21)

Rain continues to plague Galle test

After heavy rain washed out the entire opening day's play, further shower delayed toss on day two of Sri Lanka's first test against Pakistan. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect session updates, 300 words)

Bangladesh v India, first ODI, Dhaka

Rain threat looms over ODI series opener

DHAKA - Rain may play spoilsport when hosts Bangladesh take on India in the first of the three one-dayers hoping to prove they are no pushovers against their mighty neighbours. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 350 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Switzerland (to 21)

HORSE RACING

Royal Ascot, England (to 20)

