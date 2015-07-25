Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

FIFA

Blatter is a victim and a brave person - Russian chief

ST PETERSBURG - FIFA's embattled president Sepp Blatter is "a victim" and "a very brave person", the chief executive of the 2018 Russian World Cup organising committee said on Friday. (SOCCER-WORLD/RUSSIA-BLATTER, moved, 400 words)

FIFA secretary general Valcke all but says he's leaving

Jerome Valcke, FIFA's often-outspoken secretary general, all but confirmed on Friday that he will be leaving his job when Sepp Blatter is replaced as president of world soccer's governing body next February. (SOCCER-FIFA/VALCKE, moved, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

SOCCER

2018 World Cup draw

FIFA stages draw for World Cup qualifying competition

ST PETERSBURG - Russian President Vladimir Putin will be in the audience when FIFA stages the draw for the 2018 World Cup qualifying competition at a ceremony outside St Petersburg. (SOCCER-WORLD/DRAW (TV, PIX), ceremony starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Mike Collett and Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Milan clubs clash in China

AC Milan meet city rivals Inter in Shenzen as the Chinese edition of the International Champions Cup kicks off. (SOCCER-CHINA/MILAN expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 300 words)

Transfer news

We will bring you all the latest transfer news from the Premier League and the rest of Europe as clubs prepare for the new season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ expect throughout)

MOTOR RACING

Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton aims for ninth pole in 10 races

BUDAPEST - After dominating practice, Mercedes' double Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is favourite to take his ninth pole position in 10 races. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1315 GMT/9:15 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Froome a step away from Tour glory

L'ALPE D'HUEZ, France - Chris Froome is one gruelling stage away from all but wrapping up victory in the Tour de France, with the 20th stage finishing up the 21 hairpins of l'Alpe d'Huez. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1515 GMT/11:15 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)

ATHLETICS

London Diamond League

Workmanlike Bolt answers doubts with season's best

LONDON - Usain Bolt answered questions over his fitness ahead of the world championships with a season's best of 9.87 seconds in the 100 metres with a workmanlike performance at the London Anniversary Games on Friday. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/LONDON, moved, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

Rudisha and Richards-Ross highlight day two

LONDON - Olympic champion and world 800 metres record holder David Rudisha looks to recapture his old spark while American Sanya Richards-Ross, the Olympic 400m champion, lines up in the 200 on the second day of the London Anniversary Games. (ATHLETICS-LONDON/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Tom Hayward, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

Almaty hopes to upstage mighty Beijing for 2022 Winter Games

BERLIN - Little-known Kazakh city Almaty will go head-to-head with global metropolis Beijing for the right to host the 2022 Winter Games when the International Olympic Committee elects the winner at its session in Malaysia next week. (OLYMPICS-2022/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann 550 words)

RUGBY

Rugby Championship

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa must beat New Zealand at Ellis Park to stay in contention for this year's shortened Rugby Championship and provide a confidence boost ahead of the World Cup in England. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

McCaw pumped up for ultimate challenge

JOHANNESBURG - New Zealand captain Richie McCaw will play for potentially the last time in what he considers the "ultimate" challenge of a Rugby Championship test against South Africa at Ellis Park on Saturday. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/NEWZEALAND, moved, by Nick Said, 300 words)

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa captain Schalk Burger believes a win over New Zealand at Ellis Park on Saturday could provide them with vital momentum going into the World Cup in England. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA, moved, by Nick Said, 400 words)

GAMES

Pan American Games (to 26)

Canada's De Grasse claims 2nd gold in three days

TORONTO - Canadian sprinting sensation Andre De Grasse won his second Pan American Games gold medal in three days but it was the United States that dominated the athletics competition. (GAMES-PANAM/ (PIX), moved, by Frank Pingue, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Canadian Open (to 26) Oakville, Ontario

Campbell leads by two in Canada

OAKVILLE, Ontario - Chad Campbell claimed the halfway lead at the RBC Canadian Open with a near course-record performance on Friday. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, by Tim Wharnsby, 400 words)

LPGA: Meijer LPGA Classic (to 26) Grand Rapids, Michigan

Thompson moved ahead at Blythefield Country Club

Lexi Thompson took advantage of ideal morning conditions with a red-hot start as she charged into a share of the lead in the second round of the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Friday. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), moved, 350 words)

European Tour:

European Masters, Crans Montana, Switzerland (to 26)

Willett setting the pace at Crans-sur-Sierre

BERNE - Britain's Danny Willett leads in the clubhouse as 12 groups go back out on to the course to complete their rain-delayed second rounds at Crans-sur-Sierre. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Pirates down Nationals

Gregory Polanco had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs while Pedro Alvarez and Neil Walker also homered to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SWIMMING

World Championships, Kazan

MELBOURNE - Sharing a coach, a home and a childhood dream to win gold for Australia in the Olympic pool, Cate and Bronte Campbell will also share the spotlight when they compete against each other at the Kazan world championships. (SWIMMING-WORLD/AUSTRALIA-CAMPBELLS, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

CRICKET

Bangladesh v South Africa, first test, Chittagong

Rain-hit test heads towards draw at Chittagong

South Africa resume their second innings on 61-0, trailing Bangladesh by 17 runs, on the final day of the opening test at Chittagong after heavy rain washed out the fourth day's play. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, expect throughout, 400 words)

