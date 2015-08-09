Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

Premier League (1230 unless stated)

Arsenal v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Southampton

Stoke City v Liverpool (1500)

Arsenal start against West Ham, Liverpool visit Stoke

LONDON - Arsenal kick off their title bid at home to West Ham United and their new manager Slaven Bilic while Liverpool, who have spent heavily in the transfer window, visit Stoke where they were thrashed 6-1 in the final game of last season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1430 GMT/1030 AM ET, by Michael Hann, 600 words)

Ligue 1 (1500 unless stated)

Girondins Bordeaux v Stade de Reims

Toulouse v St Etienne

Olympique Lyon v FC Lorient (1900)

Lyon expected to beat Lorient in their season opener

PARIS - Last year's Ligue 1 runners-up Olympique Lyonnais should start their campaign with a win against visiting Lorient. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Dutch championship

AZ Alkmaar v Ajax Amsterdam (1030)

Willem II Tilburg v Vitesse Arnhem (1445)

Ajax's European exit casts shadow over league opener

AMSTERDAM - Ajax Amsterdam's form will come under close scrutiny as the fallout from their Champions League elimination on Tuesday casts a shadow over their league opener at AZ Alkmaar. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1700 GMT/ 1 PM ET, 250 words)

German Cup first round

Bayern take on fifth division Noettingen in German Cup

BERLIN - Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich travel to fifth division club Noettingen while Borussia Dortmund visit third tier Chemnitzer in the German Cup first round. (SOCCCER-GERMANY/CUP, expect from 1600 GMT/1200 AM ET, 300 words)

Transfer news

We will also bring you all the latest transfer news from the Premier League and the rest of Europe as clubs prepare for the new season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (to 9)

Furyk and Rose share Firestone lead heading into final round

AKRON, Ohio - Veteran American Jim Furyk, seeking his 18th victory on the PGA Tour, and English world number eight Justin Rose take a joint two-shot lead into the final round at Firestone Country Club after posting matching totals of nine-under 201. Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth trails by nine strokes. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)

PGA Tour: Barrracuda Championship (to 9) Reno, Nevada

Romero quits round but not disqualified in Reno

Argentine Andres Romero, in a bizarre situation, was allowed to remain in the Barracuda Championship despite not completing each of the final four holes in the third round in Reno, while JJ Henry took the lead heading into the final round. (GOLF-PGA/RENO, moved, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Rays overcome early deficit for 5-4 win

Grady Sizemore hit another home run for the Tampa Bay Rays while the New York Mets were left swinging at air. (BASEBALL-RAYS/, moved, 400 words)

David Price allowed three singles in seven innings while Justin Smoak became the first Blue Jay to hit a grand slam at Yankee Stadium in a 6-0 victory over the Yankees. (BASEBALL-BLUEJAYS/, moved, 400 words)

CRICKET

England v Australia

MELBOURNE - Australia's cricket board has promised a review of the Ashes debacle after the dead rubber test at The Oval and will seek answers to the team's continued flops on foreign pitches. (CRICKET-ASHES/SUTHERLAND, moved, by Ian Ransom, 450 words)

Ashes lost, Lehmann looks for football tickets

Just hours after his team surrendered the Ashes in abject fashion, Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann has come under fire for turning to Twitter in search of tickets to an English Premier League soccer match. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/LEHMANN, moved, 400 words)

SWIMMING

World Championships, Kazan, Russia (to 9)

Medley hopefuls line up in heats

KAZAN, Russia - Katinka Hosszu of Hungary starts her bid in the women's 400m individual medley heats, while USA's Tyler Clary goes in the men's event. The curtain-closing 4x100m medley relay heats in men and women also start. (SWIMMING-WORLD/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Rod Gilmour, 400 words)

Campbells, Sun to highlight final evening at worlds

KAZAN, Russia - Championships close as Australia's Campbell sisters line up in womens 50m freestyle, Sun Yang of China attempts third gold of the week in the men's 1500m freestyle, while controversial Russian Yuliya Efimova goes in the women's 50m breaststroke. (SWIMMING-WORLD/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Rod Gilmour, 400 words)

U.S. Nationals

Phelps sends second message to competitors

Michael Phelps swam the fastest time in the world this year as he blew away the field to win the 100 metres butterfly at the U.S. championships in San Antonio. (SWIMMING/PHELPS, moved, 400 words)

RUGBY

Bledisloe Cup, Round Two, Auckland (15)

Cheika turns Australia bench into potent weapon

MELBOURNE - Australia have rarely had the playing stocks rival rugby powers enjoy but Michael Cheika has managed to turn the Wallabies' bench into a weapon in the leadup to the World Cup (RUGBY-AUSTRALIA/RESERVES, expect by 0800 GMT /4 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

All hands on deck for Eden Park decider, says Hansen

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has pledged to put his best side on the park for the Eden Park re-match against Australia after drawing little solace from the video review of his team's upset in Sydney. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/NEWZEALAND, moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

TENNIS

Citi Classic (to 9) Washington, DC

Nishikori aims to blunt big serve of Isner in final

Second seed Kei Nishikori looks for his third title of 2015 when he faces big-serving American John Isner in the final of the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. (TENNIS-MEN/CITI, expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 300 words)

Bank of the West Classic (to 9) Stanford, California

Pliskova, Kerber meet in final

Fourth-seeded Czech Karlina Pliskova faces fifth seed Angelique Kerber of Germany in the finals of the Bank of The West Classic in Stanford, California. (TENNIS-WOMEN/STANFORD, expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 250 words)

ATP: Austrian Open, Kitzbuehel, Austria (to 9)

