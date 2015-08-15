Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Southampton v Everton (1145)

Sunderland v Norwich City (1400)

Swansea City v Newcastle United (1400)

Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1400)

Watford v West Bromwich Albion (1400)

West Ham United v Leicester City (1400)

Upton Park showdown between West Ham and Leicester

LONDON - West Ham and Leicester, who both won their opening games of the season last weekend, meet at Upton Park while West Brom, Norwich, Sunderland, Tottenham and Stoke look to record their first victories of the campaign. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 650 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Mainz v Ingolstadt 04 (1330)

Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim (1330)

Augsburg v Hertha Berlin (1330)

SV Darmstadt 98 v Hanover 96 (1330)

Werder Bremen v Schalke 04 (1330)

Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1630)

Gladbach face Dortmund in season opener

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund take on Champions League combatants Borussia Moenchengladbach and are hoping to put a disappointing season behind them in coach Thomas Tuchel's league debut with the Ruhr valley club. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1

St Etienne v Girondins Bordeaux (1500)

Angers v Nantes (1800)

Caen v Toulouse (1800)

En Avant Guingamp v Olympique Lyon (1800)

ES Troyes v Nice (1800)

Stade Rennes v Montpellier (1800)

Angers, Toulouse, Caen, Nantes chase second win in a row

PARIS - Angers meet Nantes and Caen face Toulouse as all four teams look to make it two wins from two matches at the start of the new Ligue 1 campaign. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Italian Cup third round

Empoli v Vicenza (1600)

Alessandria v Juve Stabia (1830)

Sassuolo v Modena (1830)

Trapani v Cagliari (1830)

Verona v Foggia (1830)

Atalanta Bergamo v Cittadella (1845)

Frosinone v Spezia (1845)

Palermo v Avellino (1900)

Copy on merit

- -

Dutch championship

Graafschap Doetinchem v PEC Zwolle (1630)

Ajax Amsterdam v Willem II Tilburg (1745)

Twente Enschede v ADO Den Haag (1745)

Excelsior v AZ Alkmaar (1845)

Copy on merit

- - - -

RUGBY UNION

Bledisloe focus for All Blacks, though World Cup gaze sharpens

The potential loss of the trophy that symbolises trans-Tasman supremacy is the immediate focus for the All Blacks against the Wallabies, though the World Cup gaze has now sharpened with the last chance for players to prove themselves. (RUGBY UNION-BLEDISLOE/, expect by 0930 GMT/5:30 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

England and France begin World Cup preparations

LONDON - England and France, both fielding largely experimental sides, meet on Saturday in the first of their World Cup warmup matches with the two coaches still facing some key selection decisions. (RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/, expect by 2130 GMT/ 5:30 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

- -

Springboks look to end three-test losing run against Pumas

BUENOS AIRES - South Africa, among the World Cup favourites but on a three-match losing streak, will look to turn the tables on Argentina after the Pumas scored an upset win over them in Durban last weekend. (RUGBY UNION-ARGENTINA/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v India, first test, Galle

GALLE, Sri Lanka - India, chasing a victory target of 176, start the fourth day on 23 for one with Shikhar Dhawan 13 not out and nightwatchman Ishant Sharma unbeaten on five. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Championship, Kohler, Wisconsin (to 16)

Spieth makes major move at Whistling Straits

KOHLER, Wisconsin - Jordan Spieth, looking to carve out another slice of golf history at this week's PGA Championship, delivered another special performance to move into contention before the second round was suspended. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- -

LPGA Tour: Cambia Portland Classic, Oregon

Canadian teen Henderson leads in Portland

Canadian teenager Brooke Henderson birdied four of her final seven holes to grab the lead after the second round of the LPGA Tour's Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon. (GOLF-LPGA/, moved, 200 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Yankees end Jays' streak, retake division lead

Pinch-hitter Carlos Beltran hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning as the New York Yankees held on to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays. The homer against right-handed reliever Aaron Sanchez (6-5) capped a four-run eighth for the Yankees, who ended the Blue Jays' 11-game winning streak. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 600 words)

- - - -

BADMINTON

World championships, Jakarta (to 16)

Lee maintains push for first global crown

JAKARTA - Lee Chong Wei continues his push for a maiden world title with a last-four showdown against Jan O Jorgensen while defending champion Chen Long takes on Kento Momota. Women's top seeds Carolina Marin and Saina Nehwal are also in semi-final action. (BADMINTON-WORLD/ (PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 450 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Rogers Cup (to 16)

Nishikori downs Nadal, Djokovic survives scare

MONTREAL - Kei Nishikori swept aside Rafa Nadal in the quarter-finals of the Rogers Cup in Montreal with a swift 6-2 6-4 victory, while world number one Novak Djokovic saved two match points before beating Latvian Ernests Gulbis. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTREAL, moving shortly, 400 words)

- -

Rogers Cup (to 16)

Halep recovers to claim semi-final spot

TORONTO - Second-seeded Romanian Simona Halep sleepwalked through the first set before producing a remarkable transformation to claim a semi-final berth with a 0-6 6-3 6-1 comeback win over defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska. (TENNIS-WOMEN/TORONTO, moved, 300 words)

- - - - (Asia Desk Editor: Greg Stutchbury)