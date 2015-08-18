Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

FIFA

FIFA official proposes abolishing executive committee

An official overseeing reform efforts at FIFA has produced a radical blueprint for reform of soccer's scandal-hit governing body, including the abolition of its powerful executive committee, according to a person with knowledge of the plan. (SOCCER-FIFA/REFORMS, moved, by Simon Evans, 600 words)

ATHLETICS

Last pitch for votes in IAAF presidential campaign

BEIJING - With the cloud of doping allegations still swirling around the sport, Sergey Bubka and Sebastian Coe were pressing the flesh among IAAF congress delegates on Tuesday in a final push for votes ahead of Wednesday's election for the next president of the governing body of athletics. (ATHLETICS-ELECTION/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

Focus shifts back to track in Beijing after doping allegations

BEIJING - Some 2,000 of the world's finest athletes will take to Beijing's Bird's Nest stadium from Saturday looking to shift the focus from doping allegations to sporting excellence at the 15th world championships. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/PREVIEW, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

SOCCER

Champions League playoff round

Three-times winners Manchester United face Club Brugge in the first leg of a two-legged playoff hoping to return to the group stages of Europe's blue-riband competition after missing out last year. Lazio face Bayer Leverkusen and Sporting face CSKA Moscow in two of the night's other ties. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

Real Madrid host Galatasaray for final pre-season friendly

MADRID - Real Madrid host Turkish side Galatasaray in the annual Santiago Bernabeu invitation match, their final pre-season friendly before Sunday's opening La Liga game of the campaign at promoted Sporting Gijon. (SOCCER-SPAIN/REAL, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 300 words)

Premier League

After Liverpool's controversial 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday we will have all the latest news from the Premier League. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

Asian bosses meet for first coaching conference

KUALA LUMPUR - The Asian Football Confederation host their first Coaching Conference in the Malaysian capital on Tuesday with bosses and technical directors from around the region taking part. (SOCCER-ASIA/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 400 words)

GOLF

Day's first major win cements his place among elite

KOHLER, Wisconsin - Jason Day's breakthrough victory at the PGA Championship served notice that a changing of the guard is now complete with an exciting posse of young guns set to dominate the majors for the next decade. (GOLF-PGA/YOUNGGUNS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 600 words)

BASEBALL

Orioles beat A's

Steve Clevenger hit a three-run homer while Chris Tillman won his seventh straight decision as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Oakland Athletics. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 700 words)

(Asia desk Editor: Greg Stutchbury)