Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

FIFA

Blatter, Platini say nothing wrong with questioned payment

ZURICH - FIFA president Sepp Blatter and the man who aims to replace him, UEFA chief Michel Platini, both insisted there was nothing untoward about a 2 million Swiss franc payment at the centre of fresh corruption allegations. (SOCCER-FIFA/PAYMENT (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Simon Evans, 600 words)

SOCCER

Champions League

Messi-less Barca chasing first win at home to Leverkusen

BARCELONA - Holders Barcelona will be without the injured Lionel Messi when they bid for an opening victory in their latest European campaign at home to Bayer Leverkusen. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAR-LEV/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Atletico and Benfica look ahead to Calderon clash

MADRID - Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and Benfica counterpart Rui Vitoria hold news conferences ahead of Wednesday's game at the Calderon. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATL-BEN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 300 words)

United banking on Martial arts for European goals

LONDON - Manchester United will bank on the dazzling form of Anthony Martial in Wednesday's Champions League game against VfL Wolfsburg as Louis van Gaal's men look to bounce back from their opening defeat in Group B. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MNU-WOL/ (PREVIEW), moved, 442 words)

Shoestring Swedes hope to upset mighty Madrid

STOCKHOLM - When Swedish champions Malmo take on mighty Real Madrid on Wednesday they do so knowing they would probably have to sell their entire squad just to be able to afford a single player from the bench of the Spanish giants. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAL-MAD/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Philip O'Connor, 446 words)

Struggling Man City face stern test at revived Gladbach

BERLIN - Manchester City have their backs to the wall when they travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday, with injuries piling up and a losing start to the competition threatening to derail their Champions League campaign. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MON-MCI/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 438 words)

RUGBY

World Cup (to Oct. 31)

Injury-ravaged Wales right to fear the Fijians

Wales, who have been hit by injury, need to beat a Fiji side that have already proved they are no Pool A pushovers if they are to ensure their dramatic win over England was no pyrrhic victory. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/WALES-FIJI (PREVIEW), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

France expect Canada to pose different test than Romania

LONDON - After winning a "trench warfare" battle up front against Romania, unbeaten France expect to come up against a more expansive style when they take on Canada in their penultimate Pool D game on Thursday. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FRANCE-CANADA (PREVIEW), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

France name team to face Canada in third Pool D match

LONDON - France coach Philippe Saint-Andre names his team to face Canada in their third Pool D match at Milton Keynes on Thursday. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FRANCE-TEAM, expect by 1030 GMT/6:30 AM ET, by Rex Gowar, 300 words)

Tonga v Namibia

Namibia take aim at bruised Tongans

EXETER, England - Namibia have the best chance of the tournament to break their World Cup duck with a win over Tonga who were stunned by Georgia in their opening Pool C match. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/TONGA-NAMIBIA (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by John Geddie, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

New Haas Formula One team to make driver announcement

Haas F1, the U.S.-based team set to debut next season with Ferrari engines, hold a news conference at their North Carolina headquarters to announce their first driver. (MOTOR RACING-HAAS/, expect by 1530 GMT/11.30 AM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

Zimbabwe look to share Twenty20 series with Pakistan

HARARE - Zimbabwe have a chance to share the two-match Twenty20 series and put behind them a narrow defeat by Pakistan in the first game when they meet at the Harare Sports Club. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 200 words)

NFL

Rodgers roars on as Packers improve home winning streak

Aaron Rodgers has turned his home Lambeau Field into a personal playground, leading the Green Bay Packers on a perfect streak there approaching two years. (NFL-PACKERS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Dodgers target post-season berth, this time against Giants

Fresh from being swept by the Colorado Rockies, the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers have another chance to book a place in the post-season when they start a four-game set away to their division rival San Francisco Giants. (BASEBALL-GIANTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/2:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

Rangers suffer setback against Tigers

For the third consecutive day, Texas missed an opportunity to directly reduce its magic number to clinch the American League West. The latest setback came at the hands of lowly Detroit. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Malaysian Open, Kuala Lumpur (to Oct 4)

Shenzhen Open, Shenzhen, China (to Oct 4)

WTA: Wuhan Open, Wuhan, China (to Oct 4)

Tashkent Open, Tashkent, Uzbekistan (to Oct 4)

