FIFA/UEFA

UEFA hold crisis meeting following Platini ban

NYON, Switzerland - The 54 member associations of European soccer's governing body UEFA hold a crisis meeting in the wake of the 90-day suspension handed to their president Michel Platini, who is still hoping to stand as a candidate in next year's FIFA presidential election.

- - - -

RUGBY

WORLD CUP (to 31)

Quarter-finals previews

South Africa and Wales to collide for semi-finals place

LONDON - South Africa and Wales are set to clash in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in what is expected to be an intensely physical affair powered by the forwards at Twickenham.

- -

Les Bleus looking for another All Blacks upset

CARDIFF - France will need a miracle, or the carefree attitude that led them to famous upsets of the All Blacks in the past, to beat New Zealand in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

- -

Team News

France name team to face New Zealand

NEWPORT, Wales - France head coach Philippe Saint-Andre names his team to face New Zealand in Saturday's quarter-finals at the Millennium Stadium.

- -

McCaw expected to captain New Zealand against France

SWANSEA, Wales - Richie McCaw is expected to return to captain the All Blacks when New Zealand coach Steve Hansen names his team for Saturday's clash with France, their nemesis at two previous World Cups.

- -

Wales name team to face South Africa

CARDIFF - Wales name their team to face South Africa in Saturday's quarter-final at Twickenham

- -

France hoping to have another go at the All Blacks

NEWPORT, Wales - Eight years ago, France caused a major Rugby World Cup upset when they claimed a comeback win against New Zealand in the quarter-finals. Current captain Thierry Dusautoir scored a try that day, and Frederic Michalak set up another.

- -

We will monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout.

- - - -

SOCCER

We will have news from around Europe as domestic action returns following the international break. All eyes are on Juergen Klopp's debut as manager of Liverpool when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

- -

Premier League

Red carpet rolled out for Klopp and Big Sam

LONDON - Juergen Klopp's first game in charge of Liverpool will dominate the headlines as the Premier League resumes but Sam Allardyce has the toughest task as he takes the reins at Sunderland.

- -

La Liga

Barcelona at home to Rayo, Real host Levante

BARCELONA - Champions Barcelona, still missing injured talisman Lionel Messi, host Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid are at home to Levante on Saturday, when Cristiano Ronaldo has another chance to break Raul's all-time Real scoring record.

- - - -

BASEBALL

Blue Jays clinch AL Championship Series berth

Jose Bautista hit a three-run homer to cap a controversial seventh inning as the Toronto Blue Jays went on to defeat the Texas Rangers 6-3 in the fifth and deciding game of their American League Division Series.

- -

'Real' Johnny Cueto shows up as Royals win ALDS

Johnny Cueto stepped up big-time on the big stage, holding the Houston Astros to two hits over eight innings as the Kansas City Royals won 7-2 in the fifth and decisive game of the American League Division Series.

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan v England, 1st test (to 17)

England chip away at Pakistan's imposing 523-8 declared

ABU DHABI - England resume on 56-0 on the third day of the first test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, chasing down the Shoaib Malik-inspired host's 523-8 declared. Alastair Cook is on 39, Moeen Ali on 15.

- -

Sri Lanka v West Indies, 1st test, Galle (to 18)

Sri Lanka eye big first-innings total

After dominating day one, Sri Lanka will hope to capitalise on the foundation and post a big first innings total to take complete control of the first test against West Indies.

- - - -

NHL

Seven Sens grab goals in 7-3 win over Blue Jackets

Seven different players scored goals while defenseman Erik Karlsson had four assists as the Ottawa Senators came back from three early deficits to pull away from the winless Columbus Blue Jackets 7-3 at Nationwide Arena.

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Shanghai Masters, China (to 18)

Third round

Djokovic faces Lopez in Shanghai

SHANGHAI - Top seed Novak Djokovic takes on Spain's Feliciano Lopez in their third round clash while third seed Andy Murray is in action against American John Isner.

- -

WTA: Hong Kong Open (to 18)

Linz Open (to 18)

Copy on merit on above tournaments

- - - -

BASKETBALL

CSKA and Maccabi clash in Euroleague opener

BELGRADE - CSKA Moscow and Maccabi Tel Aviv lock horns on the opening day of the Euroleague, while Red Star Belgrade meet Strasbourg.