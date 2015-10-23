Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

FIFA

German FA chief leaves questions unanswered over 2006 cash

FRANKFURT - German FA President Wolfgang Niersbach said he could not answer some questions regarding the flow of 6.7 million euros ($7.5 million) to soccer's governing body FIFA before the 2006 World Cup. (SOCCER-FIFA/GERMANY (PIX, TV), moved, 565 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

WORLD CUP (to 31)

South Africa and New Zealand host last news briefings

LONDON - South Africa and New Zealand hold their last news conferences ahead of the semi-final showdown at Twickenham. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA, RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ZEALAND (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips and Justin Palmer, 400 words plus sidebars, 400 words)

- -

Australia name team for semi-final

LONDON - Australia name their team to play Argentina in the semi-finals with David Pocock, Israel Folau and Scott Sio all injury doubts. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/AUSTRALIA-TEAM, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Julian Linden, 400 words)

- -

Wallabies v Pumas has all the makings of a classic

LONDON - Australia, champions in 1991 and 1999, tackle a vastly improved Argentina in the semi-finals at Twickenham on Sunday in a match that has all the makings of a classic. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/AUSTRALIA-ARGENTINA (PREVIEW), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Julian Linden, 600 words)

- -

Pumas talk about chances of reaching final

BAGSHOT, England - Argentina players ponder their chances of upsetting Australia and reaching their first World Cup final. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ARGENTINA, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

- -

Argentina name team to face Australia

BAGSHOT, England - Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade names his side to face Australia in their semi-final at Twickenham. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ARGENTINA-TEAM, expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

- -

We will monitor news from across the tournament and file copy throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)

- - - -

SOCCER

Real coach Benitez discusses plans for Celta game

MADRID - Real Madrid coach Rafa Benitez holds a news conference ahead of their La Liga game at Celta Vigo. Both sides are level on 18 points with champions Barcelona at the top. (SOCCER-SPAIN/REAL (PIX, TV), expect by 1330 GMT/9:30 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Premier League news briefings

LONDON - We will file copy throughout as English Premier League managers host news conferences ahead of this weekend's matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/)

- -

Ligue 1

Caen v Nantes (1630)

Olympique Lyon v Toulouse (1830)

- -

La Liga

Rayo Vallecano v Espanyol (1830)

- -

Bundesliga

Hoffenheim v Hamburg SV (1830)

- -

Dutch championship

PEC Zwolle v Utrecht (1800)

Copy on merit on above matches

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

U.S. Formula One Grand Prix (to 25)

Heavy rain could dampen Hamilton's preparations

AUSTIN, Texas - Thunderstorms are forecast for free practice, making life trickier for Lewis Hamilton as the Mercedes driver limbers up for a weekend that could bring him a third world championship. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- -

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (to 25), Las Vegas

Americans Fowler and Koepka head field

Patrick Rodgers, one of the most exciting prospects in the game, continued his impressive start to the 2015-16 PGA Tour by charging into contention at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 300 words)

- -

European Tour:

Hong Kong Open (to 25)

Pavan and Lu lead way on 64

HONG KONG - Lu Wei-Chih of Chinese Taipei and Italian Andrea Pavan share the lead on six-under 64 going into the second round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1130 GMT/7:30 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NFL

Seahawks try to avoid three-game slide

The Seattle Seahawks continued their defensive dominance of the San Francisco 49ers, sacking quarterback Colin Kaepernick six times in a 20-3 victory. (NFL-49ERS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Stars record another win over Penguins

Goaltender Antti Niemi made 33 saves and the Dallas Stars dominated the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second time in 15 days, winning 4-1 for their fifth consecutive victory. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan v England, second test (to 25)

Misbah starts second day unbeaten on 102

DUBAI - Captain Misbah-ul-Haq resumes on 102 not out as his Pakistan side start the second day on 282 for four in the second game of the three-test series. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, expect throughout, by Matt Smith, 400 words)

- -

Sri Lanka v West Indies, Colombo (to 25)

West Indies resume on 17 for one

COLOMBO - West Indies, replying to Sri Lanka's mediocre first-innings total of 200, start the second day's play on 17 for one. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect throughout, 350 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA Finals draw made

SINGAPORE - The draw for the end of season WTA Finals, missing world number one and defending champions Serena Williams, takes place with the top eight women split into two groups for the round robin phase. (TENNIS-WOMEN/FINALS-DRAW, expect by 1200 GMT/ 8 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Malaysian Grand Prix, Sepang (to 25)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)