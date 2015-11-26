Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

ATHLETICS

IAAF Council meets amid doping crisis

MONACO - The International Association of Athletics Federations Council meets to discuss the Russian doping crisis and also looks at its own governance after a series of corruption controversies.

Controversy rages over Eugene 2021 world championships

MONACO - The man who led Gothenburg's overlooked bid to host the 2021 world athletics championships says he is still waiting for a plausible explanation on how the event was awarded to Eugene and is concerned at suggestions Sebastian Coe lobbied for the American city.

SOCCER

Champions League

United held by PSV at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester United endured a frustrating night when they were held to a goalless draw by PSV Eindhoven at Old Trafford on Wednesday, squandering the opportunity to seal their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Europa League

Group A

Celtic v Ajax Amsterdam (2005)

Molde v Fenerbahce (2005)

Group B

Rubin Kazan v Sion (1600)

Liverpool v Girondins Bordeaux (2005)

Group C

FK Krasnodar v Borussia Dortmund (1600)

PAOK Salonika v FK Qabala (2005)

Group D

Club Bruges v Napoli (2005)

Legia Warsaw V Midtjylland (2005)

Group E

Dinamo Minsk v Viktoria Plzen (1600)

Villarreal v Rapid Vienna (2005)

Group F

Olympique Marseille v Groningen (2005)

Braga v Slovan Liberec (2005)

Group G

Lazio v Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (1800)

Rosenborg Trondheim v St Etienne (1800)

Group H

Besiktas v Skenderbeu (1800)

Lokomotiv Moscow v Sporting Lisbon (1800)

Group I

Belenenses v Lech Poznan (1800)

Basel v Fiorentina (1800)

Group J

FK Qarabag v Tottenham Hotspur (1800)

Monaco v Anderlecht (1800)

Group K

Schalke 04 v Apoel Nicosia (1800)

Sparta Prague v Asteras Tripolis (1800)

Group L

AZ Alkmaar v Partizan Belgrade (1800)

Augsburg v Athletic Bilbao (1800)

We will provide a wrapup of Thursday's Europa League action.

MLS is tougher than Premier League, says Drogba

LONDON - Major League Soccer is tougher to play in than the English Premier League and it will soon be one of the best competitions in world football, according to Chelsea great Didier Drogba.

Premier League

Vardy's Leicester keep dreaming as United threaten

LONDON - Surprise front-runners Leicester City will be hoping history does not repeat itself when Manchester United provide the opposition in an unlikely top-of-the-table Premier League clash on Saturday.

La Liga

Modest Eibar eye giant-killing act at home to Real Madrid

MADRID - Basque club Eibar will look to pull off a surprise when they welcome wounded Real Madrid on Sunday. Leaders Barcelona host Real Sociedad and second-placed Atletico Madrid play at home to Espanyol on Saturday.

Serie A

Lazio holed up in training camp after losing streak

MILAN - Lazio's players have been confined to their training camp this week as coach Stefano Pioli tries to find a way to end their dismal five-match winless run in Serie A.

We will bring you all the latest news in the build up to this weekend's Premier League matches.

OLYMPICS

Future of Hamburg's 2024 bid hinges on referendum

BERLIN - A referendum on Sunday will decide the future of Hamburg's 2024 Summer Olympics bid with supporters hopeful they can get the majority needed for the candidacy to go ahead.

MOTOR RACING

Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton returns to the scene of 2014 triumph

ABU DHABI - Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton leads the lineup in a scheduled news conference at the Yas Marina circuit where the Mercedes driver won the race and his second title a year ago.

We will also have news from around the paddock as the sport prepares for its season-ender.

GOLF

European Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane (to 29)

Grace leads field into new season

MALELANE, South Africa - Holder Branden Grace leads the field in the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship, the opening tournament of the 2015-16 season.

Australian Open (to 29)

Scott, Spieth headline Australian Open

SYDNEY - After missing out on last week's Australian Masters title, Adam Scott will hope the return of Steve Williams as caddy will help him to the Australian Open title this week.

NBA

Boston prolong 76ers misery

The Boston Celtics sent the Sixers into the history books with a stunning late comeback and an 84-80 victory on Wednesday.

Spurs get 12th win of season after beating Mavs

Kawhi Leonard poured in 26 points, including the clinching three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining, as the Spurs beat the Dallas Mavericks 88-83.

NHL

Habs beat Rangers but Price a concern

Devante Smith-Pelly scored twice as the Montreal Canadiens earned a potentially costly 5-1 victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Goaltender Carey Price stopped 22 of 23 shots to grab the win, but left the game after two periods for undisclosed reasons.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

Australia v New Zealand, third test, Adelaide (from 27)

Anniversary of Hughes' death overshadows day-night test

ADELAIDE - The third and final match of Australia's home series against New Zealand promises to push test cricket into a brave, new world but players on both sides will also look back in sorrow a year after the tragic death of batsman Phillip Hughes.

Australia decide against second spinner

ADELAIDE - Australia will not field a second spinner in the final test against New Zealand in Adelaide, with backup Steve O'Keefe being packed off to play Sheffield Shield cricket.

Boult back in the running for third test selection

ADELAIDE - New Zealand have yet to pick their side for the third and final test against Australia but frontline seamer Trent Boult has improved his chances of selection after coming through a full-blooded training session unscathed.

India v South Africa, third test, Nagpur (to 29)

South Africa face spin test on second day

NAGPUR, India - South Africa resume the second day on 11 for two, replying to India's first innings total of 215, with the home team's spinners already proving threatening on a turning pitch at the VCA Stadium.

TENNIS

Draw for Davis Cup final between Belgium and Britain

GHENT - Belgium captain Johan Van Herck and Britain's Leon Smith announce their lineups for Friday's opening singles for the Davis Cup final. Smith must decide whether to give Kyle Edmund, 20, his debut or stick with the experienced James Ward alongside world number two Andy Murray.

