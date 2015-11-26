Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:
ATHLETICS
IAAF Council meets amid doping crisis
MONACO - The International Association of Athletics Federations Council meets to discuss the Russian doping crisis and also looks at its own governance after a series of corruption controversies.
Controversy rages over Eugene 2021 world championships
MONACO - The man who led Gothenburg's overlooked bid to host the 2021 world athletics championships says he is still waiting for a plausible explanation on how the event was awarded to Eugene and is concerned at suggestions Sebastian Coe lobbied for the American city.
SOCCER
Champions League
United held by PSV at Old Trafford
MANCHESTER, England - Manchester United endured a frustrating night when they were held to a goalless draw by PSV Eindhoven at Old Trafford on Wednesday, squandering the opportunity to seal their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.
Europa League
Group A
Celtic v Ajax Amsterdam (2005)
Molde v Fenerbahce (2005)
Group B
Rubin Kazan v Sion (1600)
Liverpool v Girondins Bordeaux (2005)
Group C
FK Krasnodar v Borussia Dortmund (1600)
PAOK Salonika v FK Qabala (2005)
Group D
Club Bruges v Napoli (2005)
Legia Warsaw V Midtjylland (2005)
Group E
Dinamo Minsk v Viktoria Plzen (1600)
Villarreal v Rapid Vienna (2005)
Group F
Olympique Marseille v Groningen (2005)
Braga v Slovan Liberec (2005)
Group G
Lazio v Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (1800)
Rosenborg Trondheim v St Etienne (1800)
Group H
Besiktas v Skenderbeu (1800)
Lokomotiv Moscow v Sporting Lisbon (1800)
Group I
Belenenses v Lech Poznan (1800)
Basel v Fiorentina (1800)
Group J
FK Qarabag v Tottenham Hotspur (1800)
Monaco v Anderlecht (1800)
Group K
Schalke 04 v Apoel Nicosia (1800)
Sparta Prague v Asteras Tripolis (1800)
Group L
AZ Alkmaar v Partizan Belgrade (1800)
Augsburg v Athletic Bilbao (1800)
We will provide a wrapup of Thursday's Europa League action.
MLS is tougher than Premier League, says Drogba
LONDON - Major League Soccer is tougher to play in than the English Premier League and it will soon be one of the best competitions in world football, according to Chelsea great Didier Drogba.
Premier League
Vardy's Leicester keep dreaming as United threaten
LONDON - Surprise front-runners Leicester City will be hoping history does not repeat itself when Manchester United provide the opposition in an unlikely top-of-the-table Premier League clash on Saturday.
La Liga
Modest Eibar eye giant-killing act at home to Real Madrid
MADRID - Basque club Eibar will look to pull off a surprise when they welcome wounded Real Madrid on Sunday. Leaders Barcelona host Real Sociedad and second-placed Atletico Madrid play at home to Espanyol on Saturday.
Serie A
Lazio holed up in training camp after losing streak
MILAN - Lazio's players have been confined to their training camp this week as coach Stefano Pioli tries to find a way to end their dismal five-match winless run in Serie A.
We will bring you all the latest news in the build up to this weekend's Premier League matches.
OLYMPICS
Future of Hamburg's 2024 bid hinges on referendum
BERLIN - A referendum on Sunday will decide the future of Hamburg's 2024 Summer Olympics bid with supporters hopeful they can get the majority needed for the candidacy to go ahead.
MOTOR RACING
Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix
Hamilton returns to the scene of 2014 triumph
ABU DHABI - Triple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton leads the lineup in a scheduled news conference at the Yas Marina circuit where the Mercedes driver won the race and his second title a year ago.
We will also have news from around the paddock as the sport prepares for its season-ender.
GOLF
European Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane (to 29)
Grace leads field into new season
MALELANE, South Africa - Holder Branden Grace leads the field in the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship, the opening tournament of the 2015-16 season.
Australian Open (to 29)
Scott, Spieth headline Australian Open
SYDNEY - After missing out on last week's Australian Masters title, Adam Scott will hope the return of Steve Williams as caddy will help him to the Australian Open title this week.
NBA
Boston prolong 76ers misery
The Boston Celtics sent the Sixers into the history books with a stunning late comeback and an 84-80 victory on Wednesday.
Spurs get 12th win of season after beating Mavs
Kawhi Leonard poured in 26 points, including the clinching three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining, as the Spurs beat the Dallas Mavericks 88-83.
NHL
Habs beat Rangers but Price a concern
Devante Smith-Pelly scored twice as the Montreal Canadiens earned a potentially costly 5-1 victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Goaltender Carey Price stopped 22 of 23 shots to grab the win, but left the game after two periods for undisclosed reasons.
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.
CRICKET
Australia v New Zealand, third test, Adelaide (from 27)
Anniversary of Hughes' death overshadows day-night test
ADELAIDE - The third and final match of Australia's home series against New Zealand promises to push test cricket into a brave, new world but players on both sides will also look back in sorrow a year after the tragic death of batsman Phillip Hughes.
Australia decide against second spinner
ADELAIDE - Australia will not field a second spinner in the final test against New Zealand in Adelaide, with backup Steve O'Keefe being packed off to play Sheffield Shield cricket.
- -
Boult back in the running for third test selection
ADELAIDE - New Zealand have yet to pick their side for the third and final test against Australia but frontline seamer Trent Boult has improved his chances of selection after coming through a full-blooded training session unscathed.
India v South Africa, third test, Nagpur (to 29)
South Africa face spin test on second day
NAGPUR, India - South Africa resume the second day on 11 for two, replying to India's first innings total of 215, with the home team's spinners already proving threatening on a turning pitch at the VCA Stadium.
TENNIS
Draw for Davis Cup final between Belgium and Britain
GHENT - Belgium captain Johan Van Herck and Britain's Leon Smith announce their lineups for Friday's opening singles for the Davis Cup final. Smith must decide whether to give Kyle Edmund, 20, his debut or stick with the experienced James Ward alongside world number two Andy Murray.
