Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

ATHLETICS

IAAF council meeting, Monaco

Coe quits ambassadorial role with Nike

MONACO - IAAF president Sebastian Coe quit his ambassadorial role with sportswear company Nike on Thursday, finally succumbing to weeks of pressure over a potential conflict of interest. (ATHLETICS-IAAF/COE (PIX, TV), moved, by Mitch Phillips, 800 words)

- -

No timescale on Russia return, says IAAF head Coe

MONACO - The question of whether Russia will take part in next year's Olympic Games was no clearer on Thursday after IAAF president Sebastian Coe held a news conference dominated instead by his personal relationship with Nike. (ATHLETICS-IAAF/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

- -

Coe cancels five-star apartment as IAAF reforms begin

MONACO - The global head of athletics, Sebastian Coe, has promised to do all he can to clean up the battered reputation of his sport and the organisation that runs it and has already made changes in the way the IAAF operates in Monaco. (ATHLETICS-IAAF/MONACO (PIX, TV), moved, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

- - - -

FIFA

Brazil's Del Nero quits post on FIFA executive committee

RIO DE JANEIRO - The head of the Brazilian Football Confederation has resigned his post on FIFA's Executive Committee after months of pressure to stand down, the South American Football Confederation) said on Thursday. (SOCCER-FIFA/BRAZIL, moved, by Andrew Downie, 400 words)

- - - -

NFL

Lions QB Stafford shines in blowout win over Eagles

Matthew Stafford threw five touchdown passes, three to Calvin Johnson, and the Detroit Lions won their third straight by walloping the Philadelphia Eagles 45-14 at Ford Field. (NFL-LIONS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- -

Romo hurt as perfect Panthers get 11th win of season

The Carolina Panthers improved their perfect start to the season to 11-0 with a 33-14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, who lost quarterback Tony Romo to another shoulder injury late in the third quarter on Thursday. (NFL-COWBOYS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- -

Bears stun Packers 17-13 at Lambeau

The Green Bay Packers honored Brett Favre on Thursday, but Jay Cutler and the Chicago Bears' defense ruined the celebration. Cutler led the Bears to a big upset of the first-place Packers, 17-13 at rainy Lambeau Field. (NFL-PACKERS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Europa League

Spurs, Liverpool and Bilbao through

LONDON - The value of an in-form striker was underlined as Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao needed goals from pivotal front men to grab vital wins that booked places in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ moved, by Toby Davis, 500 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Olympique Lyon v Montpellier (1930)

Lyon on the rebound against Montpellier

PARIS - Second-placed Olympique Lyonnais look to bounce back from their Champions League exit when they take on Montpellier. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

- -

La Liga

Levante v Real Betis (1930)

Copy on merit

- -

Barca coach Luis Enrique looks ahead to Sociedad game

BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Luis Enrique holds a news conference on the eve of the La Liga leaders' home game with Real Sociedad. (SOCCER-SPAIN/BARCELONA (PIX, TV) expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

We will bring you all the latest news in the build up to this weekend's Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix

F1 on track for last Friday practice of the year

ABU DHABI - Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton, winner in Abu Dhabi last year, aims to set the pace for dominant Mercedes in Formula One's last Friday practice sessions of the season. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane (to 29)

Basson holds three-shot lead

MALELANE, South Africa - Christiaan Basson of South Africa takes a three-shot lead into the second round, although 39 players will start early on Friday to complete their first round after being interrupted by a thunderstorm. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 200 words)

- -

Australian Open (to 29)

Jones leads, Spieth four shots off the pace in Sydney

SYDNEY - Matt Jones holds the clubhouse lead after a 68 on Friday moved him to seven-under par, with world number one Jordan Spieth four strokes adrift and Adam Scott seemingly out of contention at two over par. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/3 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- -

Olympics

Proper agronomy the final test for Rio Games course

With the Olympic golf course for the 2016 Rio Games built, the only concern is whether the agronomy plan will be properly executed, International Golf Federation vice-president Ty Votaw told Reuters. (GOLF-OLYMPICS/COURSE (INTERVIEW), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v New Zealand, third test (to Dec 1)

New era dawns in inaugural day-night test match

ADELAIDE - Australia paceman Mitchell Starc captured the prized wicket of Kane Williamson late in the session as New Zealand reached 80-2 at the first interval on day one of the inaugural day-night test in Adelaide. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

- -

India v South Africa, third test, Nagpur (to 29)

India sense series win on spinners' paradise

NAGPUR, India - India need eight wickets to wrap up the third test against South Africa inside three days and clinch the four-match series on a spin-friendly track at the VCA Stadium. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (movd, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - - (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)