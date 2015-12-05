Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:
SOCCER
Euro 2016 draw package
Ahead of the Dec. 12 draw for next year's European Championship finals in France, we are moving a preview package comprising an overall preview and factboxes on the 24 teams.
The overall preview and factboxes for pots one and two moved on Friday and the remaining factboxes for pots three and four will run at 0200 GMT on Saturday.
(SOCCER-EURO/COUNTRY (FACTBOX))
Premier League
Stoke City v Manchester City (1245)
Arsenal v Sunderland
Manchester United v West Ham United
Southampton v Aston Villa
Swansea City v Leicester City
Watford v Norwich City
West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth (1730)
Man City face test at Stoke, Vardy targets Swansea
LONDON - Leaders Manchester City face a Stoke side who have been hard to score against while second-placed Leicester City will hope Jamie Vardy can extend his record scoring run to 12 straight league games at Swansea and Manchester United host West Ham without injured Wayne Rooney. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1445 GMT/1045 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)
La Liga
Real Madrid v Getafe (1500)
Granada CF v Atletico Madrid (1715)
Valencia v Barcelona (1930)
Deportivo Coruna v Sevilla (2100)
Real Betis v Celta Vigo (2105)
Leaders Barcelona play at Valencia, Real Madrid host Getafe
MADRID - Third-placed Real Madrid kick off the weekend's action at home to Getafe, before Atletico Madrid, in second, play at Granada, Valencia host leaders Barcelona and Sevilla play at Deportivo La Coruna. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 500 words)
Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)
Cologne v FC Augsburg
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich
FC Ingolstadt 04 v Hoffenheim
Hamburg SV v Mainz
Hertha Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen
VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund (1730)
Leaders Bayern face Gladbach test
BERLIN - Undefeated Bayern Munich travel to in-form Borussia Moenchengladbach, who have won seven and drawn two of their last nine league games under coach Andre Schubert, while second-placed Borussia Dortmund face VfL Wolfsburg, who are third. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)
Serie A
Torino v AS Roma (1400)
Inter Milan v Genoa (1945)
Inter eye top spot, Roma aim to return to winning ways
MILAN - Inter Milan will replace Napoli as provisional Serie A leaders by beating Genoa at San Siro, while fellow title contenders Roma, must improve on a shock home loss to Atalanta when they visit Torino. Napoli play on Sunday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45PM ET, by Ed Dove, 400 words)
Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)
Olympique Lyon v Angers SCO (1600)
Caen v Lille
GFC Ajaccio v Nantes
Bastia v Monaco
Stade de Reims v ES Troyes AC
Toulouse v FC Lorient
Lyon welcome third-placed Angers, Caen host Lille
PARIS - Troubled Olympique Lyonnais host promoted Angers, who are a place and a point above them in third, while surprise package Caen aim to hang on to second place behind leaders Paris St Germain, who won on Friday, when they host Lille. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)
Dutch league
Excelsior v Twente Enschede (1730)
Graafschap Doetinchem v Utrecht (1845)
Vitesse Arnhem v PSV Eindhoven (1845)
Ajax Amsterdam v Heerenveen (1945)
Ajax have chance to extend lead
AMSTERDAM - Leaders Ajax Amsterdam are at home to struggling Heerenveen and can extend their lead to six points over second-placed Feyenoord with a win. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2200 GMT/ 5 PM ET, 300 words)
Russian Premier League
Russian shutdown offers respite for struggling CSKA
MOSCOW - As the Russian Football Premier League (RFPL) shuts down for winter several clubs enter hibernation with renewed optimism that, come the resumption in March, CSKA Moscow can be caught. (SOCCER-RUSSIA/, moved, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 500 words)
CRICKET
India v South Africa, 4th test, New Delhi (to 7)
Dominant India look to set improbable target for S.Africa
NEW DELHI - India, having decided not to enforce the follow-on, will be looking to flex their batting muscles and set South Africa an improbable victory target when day three of the fourth test begins at Ferozeshah Kotla. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect throughout, by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words)
GOLF
Hero World Challenge, New Providence, Bahamas (to 6)
Jordan Spieth rebounded from a shaky start to get his title defence back on track as he charged into a share of the lead after the second round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. (GOLF-CHALLENGE/, moved, 350 words)
European Tour: Sun City Golf Challenge, Sun City (to 6)
Stenson top of leaders board with two rounds to go
SUN CITY, South Africa - Sweden's Henrik Stenson will take a narrow one shot lead over home golfer Jaco van Zyl into the third round of the Gary Player Country Club. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11AM ET, 300 words)
NBA
Hawks prevent comeback by Lakers
Center Al Horford scored 16 points to lead five double-figure scorers and added nine rebounds as the Hawks took a 19-point lead in the second quarter and held off a Lakers rally for a 100-87 victory. (NBA-HAWKS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
Harden leads Rockets past Mavericks
Guard James Harden scored 25 points, including a step-back jumper with 7.4 seconds to go, to lead the Houston Rockets to a 100-96 win against the Dallas Mavericks. (NBA-MAVERICKS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)
Sky the limit for Knicks rookie Porzingis
NEW YORK - Knicks fans booed when New York announced their selection of a 7-foot-3, teenaged foreign import from Latvia with the fourth pick of the NBA Draft last June. Now cheers of "Porzingis, Porzingis" fill Madison Square Garden, along with a fresh burst of optimism for a franchise that had fallen on hard times. (NBA-KNICKS/PORZINGIS (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Larry Fine, 600 words)
NHL
Gaudreau shines as Flames overcome Bruins
Left winger Johnny Gaudreau scored his third goal with 1:40 remaining in overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 5-4 win over the Boston Bruins. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moving shortly, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
