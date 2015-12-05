Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

Euro 2016 draw package

Ahead of the Dec. 12 draw for next year's European Championship finals in France, we are moving a preview package comprising an overall preview and factboxes on the 24 teams.

The overall preview and factboxes for pots one and two moved on Friday and the remaining factboxes for pots three and four will run at 0200 GMT on Saturday.

(SOCCER-EURO/COUNTRY (FACTBOX))

Premier League

Stoke City v Manchester City (1245)

Arsenal v Sunderland

Manchester United v West Ham United

Southampton v Aston Villa

Swansea City v Leicester City

Watford v Norwich City

West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth (1730)

Man City face test at Stoke, Vardy targets Swansea

LONDON - Leaders Manchester City face a Stoke side who have been hard to score against while second-placed Leicester City will hope Jamie Vardy can extend his record scoring run to 12 straight league games at Swansea and Manchester United host West Ham without injured Wayne Rooney. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1445 GMT/1045 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

La Liga

Real Madrid v Getafe (1500)

Granada CF v Atletico Madrid (1715)

Valencia v Barcelona (1930)

Deportivo Coruna v Sevilla (2100)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (2105)

Leaders Barcelona play at Valencia, Real Madrid host Getafe

MADRID - Third-placed Real Madrid kick off the weekend's action at home to Getafe, before Atletico Madrid, in second, play at Granada, Valencia host leaders Barcelona and Sevilla play at Deportivo La Coruna. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 500 words)

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Cologne v FC Augsburg

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich

FC Ingolstadt 04 v Hoffenheim

Hamburg SV v Mainz

Hertha Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen

VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund (1730)

Leaders Bayern face Gladbach test

BERLIN - Undefeated Bayern Munich travel to in-form Borussia Moenchengladbach, who have won seven and drawn two of their last nine league games under coach Andre Schubert, while second-placed Borussia Dortmund face VfL Wolfsburg, who are third. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Serie A

Torino v AS Roma (1400)

Inter Milan v Genoa (1945)

Inter eye top spot, Roma aim to return to winning ways

MILAN - Inter Milan will replace Napoli as provisional Serie A leaders by beating Genoa at San Siro, while fellow title contenders Roma, must improve on a shock home loss to Atalanta when they visit Torino. Napoli play on Sunday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45PM ET, by Ed Dove, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Olympique Lyon v Angers SCO (1600)

Caen v Lille

GFC Ajaccio v Nantes

Bastia v Monaco

Stade de Reims v ES Troyes AC

Toulouse v FC Lorient

Lyon welcome third-placed Angers, Caen host Lille

PARIS - Troubled Olympique Lyonnais host promoted Angers, who are a place and a point above them in third, while surprise package Caen aim to hang on to second place behind leaders Paris St Germain, who won on Friday, when they host Lille. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Dutch league

Excelsior v Twente Enschede (1730)

Graafschap Doetinchem v Utrecht (1845)

Vitesse Arnhem v PSV Eindhoven (1845)

Ajax Amsterdam v Heerenveen (1945)

Ajax have chance to extend lead

AMSTERDAM - Leaders Ajax Amsterdam are at home to struggling Heerenveen and can extend their lead to six points over second-placed Feyenoord with a win. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2200 GMT/ 5 PM ET, 300 words)

Russian Premier League

Russian shutdown offers respite for struggling CSKA

MOSCOW - As the Russian Football Premier League (RFPL) shuts down for winter several clubs enter hibernation with renewed optimism that, come the resumption in March, CSKA Moscow can be caught. (SOCCER-RUSSIA/, moved, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

CRICKET

India v South Africa, 4th test, New Delhi (to 7)

Dominant India look to set improbable target for S.Africa

NEW DELHI - India, having decided not to enforce the follow-on, will be looking to flex their batting muscles and set South Africa an improbable victory target when day three of the fourth test begins at Ferozeshah Kotla. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect throughout, by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words)

GOLF

Hero World Challenge, New Providence, Bahamas (to 6)

Jordan Spieth rebounded from a shaky start to get his title defence back on track as he charged into a share of the lead after the second round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. (GOLF-CHALLENGE/, moved, 350 words)

European Tour: Sun City Golf Challenge, Sun City (to 6)

Stenson top of leaders board with two rounds to go

SUN CITY, South Africa - Sweden's Henrik Stenson will take a narrow one shot lead over home golfer Jaco van Zyl into the third round of the Gary Player Country Club. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11AM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Hawks prevent comeback by Lakers

Center Al Horford scored 16 points to lead five double-figure scorers and added nine rebounds as the Hawks took a 19-point lead in the second quarter and held off a Lakers rally for a 100-87 victory. (NBA-HAWKS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Harden leads Rockets past Mavericks

Guard James Harden scored 25 points, including a step-back jumper with 7.4 seconds to go, to lead the Houston Rockets to a 100-96 win against the Dallas Mavericks. (NBA-MAVERICKS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Sky the limit for Knicks rookie Porzingis

NEW YORK - Knicks fans booed when New York announced their selection of a 7-foot-3, teenaged foreign import from Latvia with the fourth pick of the NBA Draft last June. Now cheers of "Porzingis, Porzingis" fill Madison Square Garden, along with a fresh burst of optimism for a franchise that had fallen on hard times. (NBA-KNICKS/PORZINGIS (FEATURE, PIX), moved, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

NHL

Gaudreau shines as Flames overcome Bruins

Left winger Johnny Gaudreau scored his third goal with 1:40 remaining in overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 5-4 win over the Boston Bruins. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moving shortly, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

