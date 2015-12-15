Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Leicester return to summit as Chelsea woes continue

LEICESTER, England - Sublime goals by Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez sent Leicester City back to the Premier League summit after a deserved 2-1 win on Monday over lacklustre Chelsea whose march to the title last season seems a distant memory. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-CHE (PIX), moved, by Justin Palmer, 500 words)

See also SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-CHE-RANIERI and MOURINHO

Club World Cup (to 20)

Barcelona likely to face Scolari's spoiling tactics

OSAKA - Barcelona are likely to face Luiz Felipe Scolari's full repertoire of spoiling tactics when they meet the Brazilian coach's Guangzhou Evergrande team in their Club World Cup semi-final on Thursday. (SOCCER-CLUB/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

OSAKA - River Plate have gone from second division football to South American champions and a place at the Club World Cup in three years, with their 39-year-old coach Marcelo Gallardo having played a big part in the revival. (SOCCER-CLUB/RIVER, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

King's Cup

Sevilla looking to join holders Barcelona in last 16

BARCELONA - Sevilla can join holders Barcelona in the last 16 when they take a 3-0 lead into their game at home to third-tier Logrones, while in two all-La Liga ties Real Betis are 2-0 up on Sporting Gijon and Espanyol and Levante are tied at 1-1. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

Efficient Atletico 'getting under people's skin'

MADRID - If Atletico Madrid's 2013 King's Cup triumph was a shock and their 2014 La Liga title a surprise, few would raise an eyebrow if Diego Simeone's ruthlessly efficient side were to win another major trophy. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PREVIEW), moved)

Champions League draw Nyon, Switzerland

Barcelona face Arsenal, Chelsea play PSG again

NYON, Switzerland - Holders Barcelona will play Premier League leaders Arsenal in the last 16 of the Champions League, 10 years after the sides faced each other in the final, following Monday's draw for the first knockout stage. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW, moved)

Europa League draw Nyon, Switzerland

Manchester United go into unknown in Europa League

NYON, Switzerland - Triple European champions Manchester United and their under-fire coach Louis van Gaal face a tricky task against little-known Midtjylland in the last 32 of the Europa League following Monday's draw. (SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW, moved)

Indian Super League, semi-final, 2nd leg

Zico's Goa takes on Carlos' Delhi at home

Coached by former Brazilian great Zico, FC Goa take on Roberto Carlos' Delhi Dynamos in the second leg of their Indian Super League semi-final, hoping to overturn a deficit of 1-0 from the first leg. (SOCCER-INDIA/LEAGUE, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

Indian Premier League

India's limited-overs captain Dhoni among players for draft

MUMBAI - India's limited-overs captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be among a pool of 50 from which new Indian Premier League franchises Pune and Rajkot will pick five players each at a draft for the 2016 season. (CRICKET-INDIA/IPL-DRAFT, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, 400 words)

NFL

Giants desperate for win over Dolphins to stay in race

The New York Giants (5-7), desperate to end a three-game losing skid, travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins (5-7) needing a win to remain tied for the NFC East lead with the Eagles and Redskins in the only game on the National Football League schedule. (NFL-DOLPHINS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Pacers turn up defense, coast past Raptors

With his team trailing Toronto 26-5 midway through the first quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indiana Pacers' coach Frank Vogel called a much-needed timeout during which he did not mince words. Indiana countered with a 39-4 run on its way to a roller-coaster 106-90 victory over the Raptors. (NBA-PACERS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Leonard leads Spurs to easy win against Jazz

Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points as San Antonio smashed Utah. LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker had 18 points apiece for the Spurs. No San Antonio starter played more than 24 minutes as the Spurs won their third game in a row in blowout fashion. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NHL

Capitals' Oshie spoils Sullivan's debut as Penguins coach

T.J. Oshie scored twice in the third period and the hot Washington Capitals spoiled Mike Sullivan's debut as Pittsburgh's coach. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

AWARDS

Williams named as Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of 2015

NEW YORK - Serena Williams, who held all four of tennis's grand slam titles for the second time in her career and won 53 of 56 matches in 2015, was named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated magazine. (SPORTS-AWARDS/, moved)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

