FIFA

Blatter and Platini banned by FIFA for eight years

ZURICH - FIFA President Sepp Blatter and European soccer boss Michel Platini were both banned from soccer for eight years on Monday for ethics violations, leaving the global game leaderless as it struggles with a swirl of corruption cases.(SOCCER-FIFA/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Simon Evans, 700 words)

Platini slams ban, vows to fight on

LONDON - The head of European soccer, Michel Platini, vowed on Monday to go to court to fight a decision by the independent Ethics Committee of the world football body FIFA to ban him for eight years, calling it a "pure masquerade". (SOCCER-FIFA/PLATINI moved, 400 words)

FIFA contender Sexwale appears before US grand jury-BBC

FIFA presidential contender Tokyo Sexwale appeared before a U.S. grand jury to testify about an alleged $10 million payment South Africa made to Jack Warner, a former vice president of global soccer's governing body, the BBC reported on Monday. (SOCCER-FIFA/SEXWALE, moved, 300 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Arsenal deliver heavy blow in title race

LONDON - Arsenal landed a meaty blow in the Premier League title race with a 2-1 win at home to rivals Manchester City on Monday that swept away a few more doubts about their title credentials. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), moved, 500 words)

CRICKET

England eight wickets from winning warm-up

PIETERMARITZBURG, South Africa - England need eight wickets on the last day of the warm-up match against South Africa A to secure victory after piling on 350 runs on Monday. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/ expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

NZ skipper McCullum to retire from internationals

WELLINGTON - Brendon McCullum, who led New Zealand through an exhilarating two years of success, will retire from international cricket in February after the two-test series against Australia, the 34-year-old batsman said on Tuesday. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/MCCULLUM, moved, 400 words)

NFL

Beckham hit with one-game ban

NEW YORK - New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham was suspended for one game by the NFL on Monday for unruly behavior on the field, including a helmet-to-helmet hit on Josh Norman, in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. (NFL-BECKHAM/SUSPENSION, moved, 350 words)

Stafford leads Lions to win in New Orleans

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 22 of 25 passes for 254 yards and three first-half touchdowns to lift the Lions to a 35-27 victory over the New Orleans Saints. (NFL-SAINTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Spurs win sixth straight against the Pacers

Kawhi Leonard poured in 24 points as the San Antonio Spurs played their best during the final quarter and a half to beat the Indiana Pacers 106-92 and remain unbeaten at home. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

Thunder look to make noise in LA

The Northwest division leading Oklahoma City Thunder pay a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers, who will be looking to pullout of a two game losing skid. (NBA-CLIPPERS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NHL

Predators beat Canadiens at home

The Nashville Predators made the best of the opportunities they created against Montreal, with the top defense pairing of Shea Weber and Roman Josi scoring the game's first two goals and goalie Pekka Rinne making the lead stick in a 5-1 win. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.