Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

FIFA

Venezuela will not seek extradition of FIFA exec Esquivel

CARACAS - Venezuela said on Tuesday it will not seek the extradition of former national soccer federation boss Rafael Esquivel, who is detained in Switzerland as part of a probe into corruption in world governing body FIFA. (SOCCER-FIFA/VENEZUELA moved, by Diego Ore, 350 words)

Sexwale to seek CAF support to revive FIFA presidential bid

CAPE TOWN - FIFA presidential candidate Tokyo Sexwale will seek continent-wide support in a final bid to revive his ailing election campaign at a meeting of African football leaders on Friday. (SOCCER-FIFA/SEXWALE, moved, 300 words)

NFL

Newton poised to take Manning's crown

SAN FRANCISCO - Super Bowl 50 is primed for a symbolic passing of the torch from one generation to the next on Sunday with Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning ready to hand off the mantle of greatness to Carolina Panthers Cam Newton. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/QUARTERBACKS-MARKETING, moved, by Steve Keating, 600 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Everton v Newcastle United (1945)

Watford v Chelsea (1945)

Newcastle hoping investment pays off at Everton

LONDON - Newcastle United, the Premier League's biggest spenders in the January transfer window, will look to begin their climb out of the relegation zone when they travel to face Everton, while champions Chelsea visit Watford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 650 words)

Spanish King's Cup

Semi-final, first leg

Barcelona v Valencia (2000)

Messi, Iniesta set for ninth King's Cup semi-final

BARCELONA - Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta are set to play in their ninth Spanish King's Cup semi-final in 10 seasons when Barcelona host Valencia in the first leg at the Nou Camp. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP, expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, 250 words)

Serie A

Frosinone v Bologna (1730)

Empoli v Udinese (1945)

Fiorentina v Carpi (1945)

Inter Milan v Chievo Verona (1945)

Juventus v Genoa (1945)

Lazio v Napoli (1945)

Palermo v AC Milan (1945)

Sampdoria v Torino (1945)

Verona v Atalanta Bergamo (1945)

Juventus try for 13 wins in a row

MILAN - Second-placed Juventus will attempt to win their 13th Serie A match in a row when they host Genoa while leaders Napoli have a difficult match at Lazio as they defend their two-point advantage. (SOCCER-ITALY/ expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 300 words)

Ligue 1

En Avant Guingamp v ES Troyes AC (1800)

Nantes v GFC Ajaccio (1800)

Lille v Caen (1800)

Nice v Toulouse (1800)

Olympique Lyon v Girondins Bordeaux (1800)

Stade de Reims v Angers SCO (1800)

Paris St Germain v FC Lorient (2000)

OLYMPICS

Japanese lifter wary of China

Weightlifting powerhouse China will be hard to shift from the podium but Japanese lifter Hiromi Miyake, silver medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, says her biggest rival in the run-up to the Rio Games is herself. (OLYMPICS-RIO/JAPAN-WEIGHTLIFTING (PIX, TV), moved by Teppei Kasai, 450 words)

NBA

Rampant Raptors down Suns

Toronto guard Kyle Lowry scored 26 points and DeMar DeRozan had 22 as the Raptors spoiled Phoenix interim coach Earl Watson's debut in a 104-97 victory over the Suns on Tuesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. (NBA-SUNS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Houston end Heat's four-game winning streak

James Harden recorded a double-double and steered the makeshift Houston Rockets to a 115-102 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at Toyota Center. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Panthers score impressive win over Caps

Florida winger Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice and back up goaltender Al Montoya registered 36 saves as the Panthers opened up the second half of the season with an impressive 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Renault present their 2016 Formula One lineup

PARIS - Danish driver Kevin Magnussen's return to Formula One is expected to be confirmed by Renault at the presentation of a rebranded Lotus team set to race in the French manufacturer's colours this season. (MOTOR-F1-RENAULT/ (PIX/TV), expect by 1230 GMT/7:30 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

CRICKET

South Africa v England, 1st ODI

South Africa, England kick-off ODI series

BLOEMFONTEIN - Hosts South Africa and England kick-off a five-match one-day series with the opener at the Mangaung Oval. The touring side are seeking a notable 'double' in the 50-over format having already claimed the test series. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/ expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

New Zealand v Australia, 1st ODI, Auckland

New Zealand fancy chances against Australia

New Zealand are keen to exact a measure of revenge for their loss in the World Cup final last March and have a good chance in the series-opener against an Australian team forced to bring an inexperienced pace attack (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, 400 words)

(Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)