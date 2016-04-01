Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

CRICKET

World Twenty20, India (to April 3)

Let down by team mates, Kohli's golden World T20 run ends

NEW DELHI - As the full toss left Andre Russell's blade and settled deep into the stands, dropping a deathly silence across the Wankhede Stadium, Virat Kohli stood dazed, gazing at the trajectory and probably wondering what he had done to deserve it. (CRICKET-WORLD/INDIA-KOHLI (PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)

We're not just drummers in the band - Simmons

MUMBAI - Aggressive opening batsman Chris Gayle usually hogs the headlines but West Indies' advance to the World Twenty20 final against England has shown they are by no means a one-man band, according to batsman Lendl Simmons. (CRICKET-WORLD/), expect at 0630 GMT/2.30 AM ET, 500 words)

MOTOR RACING

Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

Vandoorne steps in for Alonso at McLaren

MANAMA - McLaren's Belgian reserve Stoffel Vandoorne flies in from Japan to kick off his Formula One debut as a race driver as replacement for Fernando Alonso, who has been ruled out on medical grounds. (MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/, Pix, expect stories from 1230 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words).

SOCCER

Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen v VfL Wolfsburg (1830)

Wolfsburg desperate for win to maintain European hopes

BERLIN - Champions League quarter-finalists VfL Wolfsburg must beat Bayer Leverkusen to boost their hopes of qualifying for European football next season via their league position. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

English Championship

Burnley flourish again by keeping faith with old values

Burnley kept faith with manager Sean Dyche and most of the players after losing their place in the Premier League a year ago and are now top of the Championship and on course for a swift return to the top flight at the end of the season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/BURNLEY (PIX), moved, by Mike Collett, 750 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby (round six)

Otago Highlanders v Western Force, Dunedin (0635)

Lions v Canterbury Crusaders, Johannesburg (1700)

Joseph looks to consolidate table position

Otago Highlanders coach Jamie Jospeh has made several playing and positional changes as he rotates his squad in an attempt to keep them fresh while at the same time consolidating their table position with a clash against a Western force side who have conceded 125 points in their last three games. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/HIGHLANDERS, expect by 0900 GMT/4 AM ET, 350 words)

Lions home form to be tested by Crusaders

JOHANNESBURG - Lions have won seven of their last eight home games but that impressive form will be severely tested by the polished and experienced Crusaders. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/LIONS, expect by 1900GMT / 3PM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Optimism abounds as teams set to open 2016 MLB season

We look ahead to the 2016 Major League Baseball season with a five-part package consisting of an overall preview of the campaign, a look at Japanese ace Yu Darvish's expected return, five storylines and five players to watch and key dates to look out for. (BASEBALL-PREVIEW/, moved, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

(BASEBALL-RANGERS/DARVISH, by Larry Fine, 425 words)

(BASEBALL-STORYLINES/, 535 words)

(BASEBALL-PLAYERS/, 470 words)

