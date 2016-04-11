Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

GOLF

U.S. Masters

How will Spieth deal with Masters meltdown?

AUGUSTA, Georgia - We reflect on Englishman Danny Willett's three-shot victory at the Masters on Sunday, his first major title, and how defending champion Jordan Spieth will handle his stunning collapse on the back nine at Augusta National when seemingly poised for a commanding win. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

SOCCER

Serie A

Roma continue chase for Champions League spot

MILAN - Third-placed AS Roma host Bologna, who are 13th, as they continue their quest to clinch a berth in next season's Champions League. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

Major League Soccer

Galaxy draw with Timbers

LA Galaxy scored a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Portland. (SOCCER-MLS/GALAXY, moving shortly, 300 words)

Premier League

LONDON - We bring you the latest team news from the Premier League after Leicester City took another step towards the title by beating Sunderland, while Tottenham Hotspur kept up the pressure with a win over Manchester United. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/ expect throughout, 300 words)

NBA

Mavs battle Jazz; Cavs host Hawks

The Dallas Mavericks visit the Utah Jazz in a clash with playoff implications for both Western Conference teams while the LeBron James and the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers host the Atlanta Hawks in two of the nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

BASEBALL

Cubs host Reds in home opener

Left-hander Jon Lester takes the mound for the for the Chicago Cubs' home opener at Wrigley Field versus the Cincinnati Reds in one of the 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0245 GMT/10:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

OLYMPICS

Australian Swimming Championships, Adelaide (to 14)

'Missile' Magnussen's Rio hopes hanging by a thread

Former world champion and Olympic silver medallist James Magnussen barely scraped into the 100 metres freestyle final and will need to pull out a big swim at the South Australia Aquatic and Leisure Centre to book his ticket to Rio (OLYMPICS-RIO/SWIMMING-AUSTRALIA, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

Ageless Hogg continues fairytale T20 run in India

NEW DELHI - At 45, Brad Hogg is almost an anachronism in a young man's format but the Australian chinaman spinner with a tongue-out action proved he can still extract enough from his ageing body to be relevant, even successful, in 20-overs cricket. (CRICKET-INDIA/IPL-HOGG, expect by 0830 GMT/4:30 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words)

(Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)