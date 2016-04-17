Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Bournemouth v Liverpool (1230)

Leicester City v West Ham United (1230)

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1500)

Leicester out to take big step towards title

LONDON - Leicester, who have a seven-point lead over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, can take another big step towards the title by beating West Ham. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 650 words)

We will have mini reports on all three matches

La Liga

Malaga v Athletic Bilbao (1000)

Sevilla v Deportivo Coruna (1400)

Atletico Madrid v Granada (1615)

Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal (1615)

Barcelona v Valencia (1830)

Valencia next for pacesetting Barca

BARCELONA - Leaders Barcelona look to bounce back from their midweek Champions League elimination by beating Valencia while second-placed Atletico Madrid take on Granada. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1815 GMT/4:15 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 600 words)

Serie A

Atalanta Bergamo v AS Roma (1030)

Fiorentina v Sassuolo (1300)

Juventus v Palermo (1300)

Udinese v Chievo Verona (1300)

Verona v Frosinone (1300)

Lazio v Empoli (1600)

Sampdoria v AC Milan (1845)

Juve ready to tighten title grip

MILAN - Leaders Juventus can move nine points clear at the top by defeating relegation-threatened Palermo after closest rivals Napoli fell to a 2-0 defeat at Inter Milan on Saturday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 500 words)

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund v Hamburg SV (1330)

Mainz v Cologne (1530)

Dortmund need win to keep title hopes alive

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund need a win over Hamburg to maintain their slim title hopes. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Nantes v Montpellier (1200)

Stade Rennes v Guingamp (1500)

Monaco v Olympique Marseille (1900)

Monaco look to return to second position

PARIS - Monaco can leapfrog Olympique Lyonnais into second place with victory at home to Olympique Marseille. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 200 words)

Dutch championship

Ajax Amsterdam v Utrecht (1030)

NEC Nijmegen v Cambuur (1230)

Willem II Tilburg v ADO Den Haag (1230)

Excelsior v Heerenveen (1445)

Home victory would restore Ajax's lead

AMSTERDAM - A home win for Ajax Amsterdam would restore their two-point lead over PSV Eindhoven, who beat Roda JC Kerkrade 3-0 on Saturday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 250 words)

Major League Soccer

Dallas meet Kansas City in clash of top two

The top two teams in the Western Conference meet as FC Dallas host Sporting Kansas City, while Orlando City host New England Revolution in an Eastern showdown in Major League Soccer. (SOCCER-MLS/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

MOTOR RACING

Chinese Formula One Grand Prix

Rosberg on pole and aiming for sixth win in a row

SHANGHAI - Formula One leader Nico Rosberg starts on pole position, aiming for his third win in three races this season and sixth in a row, while Mercedes team mate and triple world champion Lewis Hamilton faces a fight from the back of the grid. (MOTOR-F1-CHINA/ (PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 500 words)

We will also have results, standings plus stories from around the paddock

TENNIS

Monte Carlo Masters

Nadal out to end four-year title wait

MONTE CARLO - Eight-times champion Rafa Nadal can end his four-year wait for a Monte Carlo Masters title when he competes in his 100th career final against 13th seed Gael Monfils. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTE CARLO (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island

Donald one ahead going into final round at Harbour Town

Former world number one Luke Donald, hunting his first tournament victory since late 2013, takes a one-shot lead over Charley Hoffman and Jason Kokrak into the final round at Harbour Town. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

Olympics should be mixed matchplay event - Reid

LONDON - European Solheim Cup player Melissa Reid believes Olympic organisers missed a trick by not opting for a mixed matchplay event when golf returns to the Games in August following a 112-year absence. (GOLF-WOMEN/REID (INTERVIEW, TV), moving at 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 650 words)

Matthew chasing 2019 captaincy in native Scotland

LONDON - Catriona Matthew wants to bring the curtain down on a stellar career that has yielded earnings of more than $9 million by captaining Europe's Solheim Cup team in her native Scotland in 2019, she told Reuters. (GOLF-WOMEN/MATTHEW (INTERVIEW, TV), moving at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 600 words)

NBA

Cavaliers host Pistons in Game One

The top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers have a relatively healthy roster entering the postseason this year as they host the Detroit Pistons in the first game of their Eastern Conference series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/CAVALIERS, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Heat begin postseason quest for another championship

The Miami Heat, who have won three NBA championships in the past decade, begin their long shot quest for a fourth when they host the Charlotte Hornets in Game One of an Eastern Conference series between two teams that had identical regular-season records. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/HEAT, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Spurs seek to tame Grizzlies

The second-seeded San Antonio Spurs, who have lost just once at home this season, begin their postseason bid for a second championship in three years with a home game against the injury-depleted Memphis Grizzlies. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/SPURS, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Clippers host Trail Blazers in Game One

The fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers begin their postseason quest for a first ever NBA championship when they host the Portland Trail Blazers in Game One of their Western Conference series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/CLIPPERS, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange)

NHL

Chicago and St. Louis resume series at 1-1

Defending Stanley Cup champions Chicago return to the comforts of home for Game Three with their series against the St. Louis Blues tied at 1-1. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/BLACKHAWKS (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Red Wings seek to get back into series against Lightning

The Detroit Red Wings head home in dire need of a victory after falling 2-0 behind in their series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/REDWINGS (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange 350 words)

Islanders return home with series knotted at 1-1

The New York Islanders return home for the first ever playoff game at their new home in Brooklyn after splitting their two road games against the Florida Panthers. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/ISLANDERS (PIX), expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by the Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Predators seek to pounce on Ducks again

The Anaheim Ducks seek to even their series in Game Two after losing the home opener against the Nashville Predators. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/DUCKS (PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/2.30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

BASEBALL

Japanese pitching duel in Bronx

A Japanese pitching duel is on tap with the New York Yankees expected to send Masahiro Tanaka to the mound, while the Seattle Marines counter with Hisashi Iwakuma in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11.30PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/9:00 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)