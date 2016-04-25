Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1900)

Spurs need win over West Brom to prolong title race

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur must beat West Bromwich Albion to keep their fading Premier League title hopes from almost being extinguished after leaders Leicester City thrashed Swansea City to open an eight-point lead on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

Serie A

AS Roma v Napoli (1300)

Verona v AC Milan (1500)

Carpi v Empoli (1700)

Napoli need win at Roma to halt Juventus

ROME - Second-placed Napoli must win at AS Roma to keep their faint title hopes alive as they bod to stop Juventus retaining their Serie A crown, while the hosts harbour hopes of making up the five-point gap on the visitors. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Hornets hope to sting Heat again

The Charlotte Hornets seek to even the best-of-seven series at 2-2 when they host the Heat in Game Four of their Eastern Conference playoffs match-up. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/HORNETS, expect by 0230 GMT/10.30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Thunder hope to eliminate Mavericks

The Oklahoma City Thunder, who lead their series against Dallas 3-1, can advance to the next round of the playoffs with another victory over the Mavericks in Game Five. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/THUNDER, expect by 0330 GMT/11.30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Blazers seek to level series with Clippers

After a much-needed victory on Saturday on the back of 32 points by guard Damian Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers have a chance to even the series at 2-2 when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in Game Four. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/TRAILBLAZERS, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Ducks seek to eliminate Predators

The Anaheim Ducks, who lost the first two games against Nashville before roaring back with three straight victories, have a chance to clinch the series in Game Six. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/PREDATORS, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Blackhawks and Blues in deciding Game Seven

Defending champions Chicago, having staved off elimination with victories in the past two games, seek to deliver the knockout blow against the St. Louis Blues in Game Seven. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/BLUES, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Greinke on mound for Diamondbacks against Cardinals

Arizona right-hander Zack Greinke (1-2), the highest-paid player in baseball after his off-season move from the Dodgers, is scheduled to start for the Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals in one of 13 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

