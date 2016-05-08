Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1230)

Liverpool v Watford (1500)

Manchester City v Arsenal (1500)

Southampton next for second-placed Spurs

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur look to tighten their grip on second place when they host Southampton while third in the table meets fourth as Arsenal travel to Manchester City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Neil Robinson, 600 words)

We will have mini reports on all the matches

La Liga

Celta Vigo v Malaga (1500)

Eibar v Real Betis (1500)

Barcelona v Espanyol (1500)

Getafe v Sporting Gijon (1500)

Las Palmas v Athletic Bilbao (1500)

Levante v Atletico Madrid (1500)

Real Madrid v Valencia (1500)

Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano (1500)

Sevilla v Granada (1500)

Villarreal v Deportivo Coruna (1500)

Barca meet Espanyol as title race continues

BARCELONA - Leaders Barcelona face a derby clash with Espanyol while title rivals Atletico Madrid travel to Levante and Real Madrid host Valencia. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 600 words)

Serie A

AS Roma v Chievo Verona (1030)

Atalanta Bergamo v Udinese (1300)

Carpi v Lazio (1300)

Fiorentina v Palermo (1300)

Frosinone v Sassuolo (1300)

Sampdoria v Genoa (1300)

Torino v Napoli (1845)

Verona v Juventus (1845)

Roma eye second spot at Napoli's expense

ROME - Napoli, who are second, face a tricky trip to Torino while Roma host Chievo as the battle to clinch second place hots up. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Ed Dove, 400 words)

Portuguese championship

Nacional v Belenenses (1500)

Boavista v Uniao da Madeira (1500)

Guimaraes v Moreirense (1715)

Maritimo v Benfica (1930)

Pressure back on Benfica in title chase

LISBON - Champions Benfica are under pressure in the title race after rivals Sporting Lisbon moved one point ahead of them at the top of the table with a 5-0 victory over Vitoria Setubal on Saturday. (SOCCER-PORTUGAL/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Madrid Open (to 8)

Djokovic faces Murray in final

MADRID - World number one Novak Djokovic and second-ranked Andy Murray meet in a blockbuster of a final, two weeks before the start of the French Open. (TENNIS-MEN/MADRID, expect by 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

ICE HOCKEY

World championship

Highlight of day three is Sweden v Denmark

MOSCOW - The all-Scandinavian clash between Sweden and Denmark will be the highlight of day three. (ICE HOCKEY-WORLD/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 200 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, North Carolina (to 8)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Rickie Fowler tamed lightning-fast greens to vault into a one-shot lead after the third round at the Wells Fargo Championship.(GOLF-PGA/, moved, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

BOXING

Alvarez knocks out Khan, eyes Golovkin fight

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez landed a devastating right hook to knock out Amir Khan in the sixth round and claim the WBC middleweight title clash in Las Vegas. (BOXING-MIDDLEWEIGHT/, moved, 350 words)

ATHLETICS

KINGSTON - Elaine Thompson clocked a sizzling wind-assisted 10.71 seconds to win the 100 metres at the Jamaica International on Saturday, sending out a warning to her sprint rivals ahead of August's Rio Olympics. (ATHLETICS-JAMAICA/, expect by 0620 GMT/2.20 AM ET, by Kayon Raynor, 400 words)

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia

Kittel looking to build on Stage Two success

Stage Two winner Marcel Kittel will look to prove he is back to his best by eclipsing overall leader Tom Dumoulin as the riders cycle 190-km from Nijmegen to Arnhem. (CYCLING-GIRO/(PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 200 words) (Asia duty editor: Nick Mulvenney)