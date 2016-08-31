Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

TENNIS

U.S. Open, New York (to Sept. 11)

Djokovic headlines Day Three action at Flushing Meadows

NEW YORK - Top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic headlines Day Three action at the year's final grand slam when he faces Czech Jiri Vesely in second round action while Rafa Nadal opens the night session with a match against Italy's Andreas Seppi. In the women's draw, 2015 runner-up Roberta Vinci faces American Christina McHale while third seed Garbine Muguruza plays Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Steve Keating, Larry Fine and Simon Cambers, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Italian Grand Prix preview

Hamilton the favourite, Verstappen in the spotlight

MONZA, Italy - Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be in the spotlight at Ferrari's home track after tangling with both the Italian team's drivers in Belgium, while Mercedes' triple world champion Lewis Hamilton sets his sights on a 50th grand prix win. (MOTOR-F1-ITALY/PREVIEW, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also have a drivers' form sheet and statistics for Sunday's race

SOCCER

We will have all the latest news on the last day of the European transfer window. (SOCCER-COUNTRY/HOME TEAM, expect throughout)

We will also have the latest news ahead of the midweek World Cup qualifiers. (SOCCER-WORLD/HOME TEAM, expect throughout)

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept. 11)

Quintana looks to hold off Valverde and Froome

MADRID - Colombian Nairo Quintana takes a 57-second lead over Movistar team mate Alejandro Valverde of Spain into Stage 11. Briton Chris Froome is third, 58 seconds off the pace. (CYCLING-SPAIN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v Australia, fourth ODI, Dambulla

Australia need win to bag ODI series

Top-ranked Australia, depleted by injury problems and led by stand-in skipper David Warner, have a chance to wrap up the one-day international series against Sri Lanka with a victory in the fourth match in Dambulla. (CRICKET-SRI LANKA/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

