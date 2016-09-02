Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

TENNIS

U.S. Open, New York (to Sept. 11)

Nadal eyes place in fourth round in New York

NEW YORK - Rafa Nadal, with his troublesome left wrist improving every day, will be eyeing more progress at the U.S. Open when he bids for a place in the last 16. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Steve Keating, Larry Fine and Simon Cambers, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Italian Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton and Rosberg limber up for European farewell

MONZA, Italy - Mercedes team mates and title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg take to the track for the last Friday free practice session of the European F1 season, with Ferrari hoping to show some pace ahead of their home race. (MOTOR-F1-ITALY/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to 11)

Tour of Spain enters stage 13

BARCELONA - Riders face the longest stage of the Tour of Spain, a 213km race from Bilbao to Urdax-Dantxarinea with four climbs. Colombian Nairo Quintana leads Tour de France holder Chris Froome by 54 seconds after the pair recorded the same time on stage 12, won by Belgian Jens Keukeleire following a bunch sprint. (CYCLING-SPAIN/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Deutsche Bank Championship, Norton, Massachusetts

Day in hunt for fourth victory of 2016

Australian world number one Jason Day launches his bid for a fourth PGA Tour victory of the season in Friday's opening round at the TPC Boston, venue for the second of the PGA Tour's four lucrative FedExCup playoff events. American Rickie Fowler defends the title he claimed by one shot last year. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, pix, 400 words)

LPGA: Manulife LPGA Classic, Cambridge, Ontario (to 4)

Korean Choi one ahead at Whistle Bear, Ko four back

South Korean Chella Choi takes a one-shot lead into the second round at Whistle Bear Golf Club after opening with a six-under-par 66 in blustery conditions. New Zealand's world number one Lydia Ko and local favourite, third-ranked Canadian Brooke Henderson, trail by four strokes. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 300 words)

SOCCER

2018 World Cup, South American qualifiers

Messi scores winner on 'return' to international soccer

Lionel Messi marked his retirement about face with a goal to give 10-man Argentina a 1-0 win over Uruguay that lifted them to the top of the South American qualifying group for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.(SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ARG-URY/, moved, 450 words)

Brazil overrun Ecuador in World Cup qualifier

A decisive performance from Gabriel Jesus, who scored twice and made another goal, gave Brazil a deserved 3-0 win over Ecuador on Thursday and helped get their qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia back on track.(SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ECU-BRA/, moved, 300 words)

