Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

TENNIS

U.S. Open

Serena storms into quarters in record-smashing style

NEW YORK - Serena Williams stormed into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open in record-smashing style, easing past Yaroslava Shvedova 6-2 6-3 to claim grand slam win number 308. On the men's side, Andy Murray demolished Grigor Dimitrov 6-1 6-2 6-2 to storm into the quarter-finals. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

SOCCER

European World Cup qualifying (1845)

Group A

Belarus v France

Bulgaria v Luxembourg

Sweden v Netherlands

Group B

Andorra v Latvia

Faroe Islands v Hungary

Switzerland v Portugal

Group H

Bosnia v Estonia

Cyprus v Belgium

Gibraltar v Greece

Portugal and France start World Cup qualifying campaigns

European champions Portugal and runners-up France get their World Cup qualifying campaigns underway with trips to Switzerland and Belarus respectively, while Netherlands, who failed to reach Euro 2016, face a tricky tie in Sweden whose team are starting life without retired talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/ expect throughout)

Asian World Cup qualifying

Asian big guns in action as 2018 qualifying continues

After a narrow win over China in their Group A opener, South Korea travel to Malaysia to face Syria, who are playing their "home" games in neutral venues due to security concerns. Japan need a win over Thailand in Bangkok to get their campaign back on track after being stunned in Saitama by UAE, who host Asian Cup champions Australia. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-SYR-KOR/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

World Cup, South American qualifiers

Brazil v Colombia

New Brazil coach Tite will look to build on his encouraging start in Ecuador last week but his first home match will not be easy against a Colombia side above them in the South American group. (SOCCER-WORDLCUP-BRA-COL/ (PIX), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by Andrew Downie, 400 words)

Venezuela v Argentina

Argentina will be without injured captain Lionel Messi when they look for a fifth consecutive World Cup qualifying win away to Venezuela to stay top of the South American group. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-VEN-ARG/, (PIX), expect by 0100 GMT / 9:00 PM ET, 300 words)

CONCACAF qualifiers

Mexico v Honduras

Mexico have won their last five qualifiers but Honduras need to grab a point at the Azteca to guarantee their advance or hope Canada fail to beat El Salvador by enough goals to surpass them in an exciting Group 1 showdown. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-MEX-HND/ (PIX), expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, 300 words)

World Cup hosts Russia welcome Ghana to Moscow

MOSCOW - World Cup 2018 hosts Russia face Ghana in a friendly at the Lokomotiv Stadium in their second match under new coach Stanislav Cherchesov. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/RUS-GHA, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 200 words)

European clubs meeting

Clubs discuss future of European club competitions

GENEVA - The future of European club competitions will be discussed as representatives from more than 200 clubs meet in Geneva. (SOCCER-EUROPE/CLUBS, expect from 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Tanaka on tap as Yankees meet Blue Jays

Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (11-4) is scheduled to take the mound for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, who are expected to counter with right-hander R.A. Dickey (9-13) in the first of a three-game series between the American League East rivals, one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

CRICKET

Australia v Sri Lanka, first T20

Australia hope to carry limited over form into T20

On a high after their 4-1 victory in the one-day series, Australia under stand-in skipper David Warner will hope to carry their form into the two-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka. (CRICKET-SRI LANKA/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 250 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to 11)

Rest day (Asia duty editor: Peter Rutherford)