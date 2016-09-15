Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Europa League group stage

Mourinho leads United in Europe's second tier contest

LONDON - The Europa League group stage kicks off with Manchester United visiting Feyenoord as Jose Mourinho leads a team in Europe's second tier competition for the first time since he lifted the trophy with Porto in 2003. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 600 words)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix

Ricciardo to discuss Red Bull's chances in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo is among the drivers due to face the media in Singapore on Thursday at a circuit where his team and Ferrari are expected to challenge Mercedes for a race victory this weekend. (MOTOR-F1-SINGAPORE/ (PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by John O'Brien, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Marlins take on Braves with one eye on post-season

The Miami Marlins will continue their late push for a National League wild card spot in the post-season when they send right-hander Jose Fernandez (14-8) to the mound against the hosting Atlanta Braves in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

RUGBY

Rugby Championship (round four)

New Zealand v South Africa

WELLINGTON - Ardie Savea will be given the chance to show he's more than just explosive cameos off the bench as the All Blacks look to continue their unbeaten run in the Rugby Championship when they face a new-look Springboks side struggling to come to terms with new coach Allister Coetzee's ideas. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/NEWZEALAND (PREVIEW), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 500 words)

We will also move a match factbox (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/NEW ZEALAND (FACTBOX) with the preview.

Australia v Argentina

SYDNEY - Argentina gave the All Blacks a scare last weekend and if they can maintain their intensity for a full 80 minutes this weekend, a first Rugby Championship win over the Wallabies on Australian soil could be in prospect in Perth. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA (PREVIEW), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 400 words)

We will also move a match factbox (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA (FACTBOX) with the preview.

ICE HOCKEY

Hosts Canada face pressure of expectation to win World Cup

TORONTO - We look ahead to the Sept. 17-Oct. 1 World Cup of Hockey with a four-part package consisting of an overall preview, facts and figures about the tournament, a schedule of games and brief profiles of the eight teams taking part. (ICEHOCKEY-WORLDCUP/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 650 words)

See also: (ICEHOCKEY-WORLDCUP/PENPIX, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 553 words), (ICEHOCKEY-WORLDCUP/SCHEDULE, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 155 words) and (ICEHOCKEY-WORLDCUP/ (FACTBOX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 259 words)

