Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

We bring you the latest news from the Premier League ahead of the week's fixtures as well manager and player briefings after the weekend's matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CLUB/ expect throughout, 300 words)

LEAGUE CUP

Third round (all 1845 GMT)

Bournemouth v Preston North End(II)

Brighton and Hove Albion(II) v Reading(II)

Derby County(II) v Liverpool

Everton v Norwich City(II)

Leeds United(II) v Blackburn Rovers(II)

Leicester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United(II) v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II)

Nottingham Forest(II) v Arsenal

Leicester host Chelsea, Liverpool visit Derby

LONDON - Three-time League Cup winners Leicester City face Chelsea, who have won it five times, in the plum third-round tie, while last season's runners-up Liverpool, record eight-time winners, visit second-tier Derby County. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 500 words)

SERIE A

AC Milan v Lazio (1845)

Milan face Lazio as Montella looks for back-to-back wins

MILAN - New AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella will be hoping the club can make it two straight wins when they host high-flying Lazio in Serie A after Friday's encouraging victory at Sampdoria following a slow start to the campaign. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 40 words)

Bundesliga

FC Ingolstadt 04 v Eintracht Frankfurt (1800)

Freiburg v Hamburg SV (1800)

SV Darmstadt 98 v Hoffenheim (1800)

VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund (1800)

Dortmund out to close gap to leaders Bayern

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund can close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich when they face VfL Wolfsburg, with the Bundesliga champions not in action until Wednesday. (SOCCER-GERMANY/(PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Former prisoner Dixon has no time for self pity

LONDON - Four months in jail, 10 years of drug abuse and a lifetime's addiction to gambling have combined to leave Kerry Dixon flat broke but the former Chelsea golden boy refuses to wallow in self pity. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE/DIXON (INTERVIEW), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 900 words)

Australia name squad for crunch qualifiers

SYDNEY - Australia coach Ange Postecoglou names his sqaud for the World Cup qualifiers on the road in Saudi Arabia and at home against Japan which could go a long way to earning the Socceroos a ticket to Russia in 2018. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/AUS-SQUAD, moved, 300 words)

CRICKET

India v New Zealand, 1st test, Kanpur (from 22)

India embark on bumper home season with eye on top ranking

NEW DELHI - There's no place like home if you are looking to scramble back to the top of the world rankings and that appears to be India's mantra as they kick off a bumper test season against New Zealand in Kanpur on Thursday. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PREVIEW), expect at 0630 GMT/2:30 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 530 words)

We will also move a factbox on the three-match series. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (FACTBOX))

GOLF

Spieth to discuss title defence in PGA Tour's season finale

ATLANTA - American world number four Jordan Spieth, who capped a sensational 2015 campaign with a four-shot victory here last year, is scheduled to hold a news conference at East Lake Golf Club as we continue our build-up to this week's Tour Championship, the PGA Tour's fourth and final FedExCup playoff event of the season. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

ICE HOCKEY

World Cup of Hockey (to Oct 1)

Rivalries in World Cup spotlight

TORONTO - Two great hockey rivalries will be renewed when Finland and Sweden face off, and then Canada and the United States go toe-to-toe with the Americans needing a victory over the hosts to keep alive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals. (ICEHOCKEY-WORLDCUP/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Frank Pingue, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Gonzalez drives in late winner for Dodgers

Adrian Gonzalez hit a walk-off double in the ninth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

