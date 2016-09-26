Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

GOLF

Golfing great Palmer dies aged 87

Arnold Palmer, one of golf's greatest players whose immense popularity drew a legion of fans known as 'Arnie's Army' and helped propel the game as television was coming of age, died on Sunday at the age of 87 due to heart complications, his agent said. (PEOPLE-ARNOLDPALMER/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Eric Beech and Mark Lamport-Stokes, 850 words)

Palmer, 'The King', leaves Arnie's Army in mourning

CHASKA, Minnesota, - Some golfers have clothing named after them and some champions have clubs and even golf courses dedicated in their honour. (PEOPLE-ARNOLDPALMER/ (NEWSMAKER), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 1000 words)

We also moved (PEOPLE-ARNOLDPALMER/ (FACTBOX) and (PEOPLE-ARNOLDPALMER/REACTION)

RYDER CUP

Moore fills last spot on U.S. Ryder Cup team

United States captain Davis Love III named Ryan Moore on Sunday as his fourth and final wildcard pick for next week's Ryder Cup against holders Europe in Chaska, Minnesota.(GOLF-RYDER/U.S., moved, 300 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Burnley v Watford (1900)

Burnley host Watford in their first top-flight clash

Burnley manager Sean Dyche prepares to face his former club Watford, who are fresh from a fine 3-1 home win over Manchester United and looking to make it three wins in a row as the two teams meet in the top flight for the first time. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-WAT/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

We bring you the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures as well manager and player briefings after the weekend's Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CLUB/ expect throughout, 300 words)

Champions League

In-form Dortmund look to capitalise on stuttering Real

Real and Dortmund host news conferences

DORTMUND - Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hold news conferences to preview the pair's Champions League clash on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-MAD/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

CRICKET

India v New Zealand, 1st test (to 22)

India need six wickets, New Zealand face herculean task

KANPUR - India will bank on their in-form spinners to claim the remaining six New Zealand wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-test series, while the tourists will have to bat out of their skin to save the match. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Amlan Chakraborty, 450 words)

