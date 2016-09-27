Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

AFC extraordinary congress

Asian elections for FIFA council called off

PANAJI, India - Asian elections for three seats on the new FIFA Council were called off after delegates to the Asian Football Confederation's extraordinary congress in Goa voted down the agenda of the meeting. (SOCCER-FIFA/ASIA, moved with updates to follow, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

Champions League

Barcelona have options for Gladbach even without Messi

BERLIN - Barcelona will travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach for their Champions League match on Wednesday without Lionel Messi but the Spaniards have enough options and firepower to plug the gap left by the Argentine, coach Luis Enrique said. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MON-FCB/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 430 words)

In-form Dortmund out to unsettle Real

DORTMUND - Borussia Dortmund, having scored 20 goals in four straight wins in all competitions, host Real Madrid in a mouthwatering Group F game with the European champions having been held to two consecutive La Liga draws and with talisman Cristiano Ronaldo struggling for form. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-MAD/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Premier League

We bring you the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures as well manager and player briefings after the weekend's Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CLUB/ expect throughout, 300 words)

GOLF

Ryder Cup

Captains Love and Clarke continue Ryder Cup preparations

CHASKA, Minnesota - United States captain Davis Love III and his European counterpart Darren Clarke discuss their preparations for Friday's opening foursomes matches at the 41st Ryder Cup. Among the players who will hold news conferences at Hazeltine National Golf Club on the first day of official practice are Americans Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler, and Europeans Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia. (GOLF-RYDER/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout from 1530 GMT/11.30 AM ET, by Larry Fine, Mark Lamport-Stokes and Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

CRICKET

Australia v Ireland, ODI

Warm-up game for Australia ahead of SA series

BENONI, South Africa - Australia meet Ireland in a one-off One Day International at Willowmore Park before they embark on a five match series against South Africa later this week. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

India v New Zealand test series

Pujara's Kanpur transformation augurs well for India

KANPUR, India - Of all the things that went right in the series opener against New Zealand, Cheteshwar Pujara's transformation from an obdurate accumulator of runs to a free-scoring batsman must be the most pleasing for India captain Virat Kohli. (CRICKET-INDIA/PUJARA (PIX), moved, by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words)

