Reuters sports schedule at 0620 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

GOLF

Ryder Cup

Pairings to be announced on eve of 41st Ryder Cup

CHASKA, Minnesota - United States captain Davis Love III and his European counterpart Darren Clarke announce their Ryder Cup pairings for the opening foursomes matches at Hazeltine National. Masters champion Danny Willett of England and long-hitting American Dustin Johnson, who won this year's U.S. Open, are among those holding news conferences. (GOLF-RYDER/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), expect throughout, by Larry Fine, Mark Lamport-Stokes and Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

Jacklin explains how to take on Hazeltine

CHASKA, Minnesota - Tony Jacklin, Europe's most decorated Ryder Cup captain of all time, gives Reuters an insight into the demands of this week's Hazeltine National course, scene of the Englishman's seven-stroke victory at the 1970 U.S. Open. (GOLF-RYDER/JACKLIN (INTERVIEW, TV, PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 600 words)

Ryder Cup first tee a forever moment

CHASKA, Minnesota - It is an individualist game at its core, yet some of golf's most vivid moments come from the Ryder Cup and the first tee of the preeminent team competition in the sport. (GOLF-RYDER/TEE (FEATURE, PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 700 words)

Palmer tributes planned for Ryder Cup opening ceremony The 41st edition of the Ryder Cup will be officially launched in a formal ceremony at Hazeltine National where tributes are being planned to honour the late Arnold Palmer, who died on Sunday at the age of 87 because of heart complications. (GOLF-RYDER/CEREMONY (PIX TV, GRAPHICS), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

SOCCER

Europa League

LONDON - Manchester United, playing in the Europa League group stage for the first time, will hope to rebound from their opening defeat to Feyenoord when they face Ukrainian side Zorya. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 600 words)

Premier League

Unbeaten records at stake as top two clash in Premier League

LONDON - The Premier League's only remaining unbeaten records are on the line on Sunday when Tottenham Hotspur will hope to follow Celtic and inflict another dent in Manchester City's superb start to the campaign. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/PREVIEW, moved, by Neville Dalton, 480 words)

We bring you the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures as well manager and player briefings after the weekend's Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CLUB/ expect throughout, 300 words)

Confederation of African Football EGM

CAIRO - African football elects two new members to the expanded FIFA Council at a meeting of their 54 member countries, also expected to vote in changes to their statutes. (SOCCER-AFRICA/, expect by 1500 GMT/11AM , 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix

Rosberg, Hamilton meet media before big weekend for Mercedes

SEPANG, Malaysia - Formula One team mates and title rivals Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton meet the media ahead of a big weekend for Mercedes, who can win their third successive constructors' title. (MOTOR-F1-MALAYSIA, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

RUGBY

Rugby Championship (round five)

South Africa v Australia

South Africa, Australia both seek improvement

PRETORIA - A disappointing year for both South Africa and Australia will take an even bigger dip for the team that finishES on the losing end of the Rugby Championship tussle between the pair at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA (PREVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

We will also move a match factbox (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA (FACTBOX) with the preview.

PRETORIA - South Africa coach Allister Coetzee is expected to make several changes when he names his team to meet Australia at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA-TEAM, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

Kohli, Williamson preview Kolkata test

KOLKATA - India captain Virat Kohli and his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson will address media ahead of the second test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words) (Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)