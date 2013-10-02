Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League

Amazing Ozil lifts Arsenal, Barca edge Celtic

LONDON - Mesut Ozil showed his playmaking pedigree to orchestrate Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Napoli while a late Cesc Fabregas header gave Barcelona a hard-fought 1-0 win at 10-man Celtic in the Champions League. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), moved, by Justin Palmer, 900 words)

- -

Champions League group stage (1845 unless stated)

Group A

Bayer Leverkusen v Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester United

Group B

Juventus v Galatasaray

Real Madrid v FC Copenhagen

Group C

Anderlecht v Olympiakos

Paris St Germain v Benfica

Group D

CSKA Moscow v Viktoria Plzen (1600)

Manchester City v Bayern Munich

Manchester City and United face contrasting challenges

LONDON - Stuttering Manchester clubs City and United face different challenges against European champions Bayern Munich at home and Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk away respectively in the Champions League. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), expect from 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 800 words)

- -

Real looking for European boost at home to Copenhagen

MADRID - Real Madrid attempt to put two poor La Liga performances behind them at home to FC Copenhagen but will be without the injured Gareth Bale as they try to make it two wins in two games in Champions League Group B. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

World Cup

FIFA likely to delay decision on 2022 World Cup dates

LONDON - Despite widespread speculation that FIFA will vote to switch the dates of the 2022 World Cup on Friday, soccer's world governing body will probably delay making a decision, instead setting up a task force to analyse the huge implications of moving the tournament from the searing heat of the Middle East summer. (SOCCER-WORLD/QATAR-FIFA, moved, graphic, by Mike Collett, 1,000 words)

- -

Dutch Championship

ADO Den Haag v Vitesse Arnhem (1330)

- - - -

GOLF

Presidents Cup

Cup captain Couples says Johnson 'fine' despite flu scare

DUBLIN, Ohio - Zach Johnson joined up with his United States team mates ahead of this week's Presidents Cup despite suffering from the flu for the past three days, United States captain Fred Couples said. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/COUPLES, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- -

Cup needs to be 'very competitive,' says Price

DUBLIN, Ohio - Nick Price was reluctant to describe this week's Presidents Cup as a 'must-win' for his International team but he knows how important it is for United States dominance to be broken in the biennial competition. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/PRICE, moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

The biennial team competition starts on Thursday.

- - - -

BASEBALL

Pirates plunder NLDS berth with Reds victory

After more than two decades of misery, the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrated their return to postseason action with a rousing 6-2 home victory over the Cincinnati Reds in their do-or-die National League wild card playoff game. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/WILDCARD (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- -

Resurgent Dodgers aim to cap astonishing season

Twenty-five years after winning their most recent National League (NL) pennant, the resurgent Los Angeles Dodgers have their sights set on World Series glory to cap what has been an astonishing 2013 season. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/DODGERS (FEATURE), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 625 words)

- -

Bearded Red Sox rejoice over turnaround season

They went from 93 losses last year to 97 wins this season with a new manager and new players who helped transform a dysfunctional clubhouse with some frat-house bonding and a Boston Red Sox battle cry of "Fear the Beard." (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/REDSOX (FEATURE), moved, by Larry Fine, 850 words)

- - - -

NHL

Blackhawks open Cup defence with win over Caps

The Blackhawks scored three unanswered third period goals to open the defence of their Stanley Cup crown with thrilling 6-4 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals in Chicago. (NHL-OPENER/ (PIX), moved, 600 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: China Open, Beijing (to 6)

ATP: Japan Open, Tokyo (to 6)

- - - -

GYMNASTICS

World Championships, Antwerp (to 6)

World Championships, Antwerp (to 6)