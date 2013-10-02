Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:
SOCCER
Champions League
Amazing Ozil lifts Arsenal, Barca edge Celtic
LONDON - Mesut Ozil showed his playmaking pedigree to orchestrate Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Napoli while a late Cesc Fabregas header gave Barcelona a hard-fought 1-0 win at 10-man Celtic in the Champions League. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), moved, by Justin Palmer, 900 words)
Champions League group stage (1845 unless stated)
Group A
Bayer Leverkusen v Real Sociedad
Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester United
Group B
Juventus v Galatasaray
Real Madrid v FC Copenhagen
Group C
Anderlecht v Olympiakos
Paris St Germain v Benfica
Group D
CSKA Moscow v Viktoria Plzen (1600)
Manchester City v Bayern Munich
Manchester City and United face contrasting challenges
LONDON - Stuttering Manchester clubs City and United face different challenges against European champions Bayern Munich at home and Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk away respectively in the Champions League. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), expect from 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 800 words)
Real looking for European boost at home to Copenhagen
MADRID - Real Madrid attempt to put two poor La Liga performances behind them at home to FC Copenhagen but will be without the injured Gareth Bale as they try to make it two wins in two games in Champions League Group B. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)
World Cup
FIFA likely to delay decision on 2022 World Cup dates
LONDON - Despite widespread speculation that FIFA will vote to switch the dates of the 2022 World Cup on Friday, soccer's world governing body will probably delay making a decision, instead setting up a task force to analyse the huge implications of moving the tournament from the searing heat of the Middle East summer. (SOCCER-WORLD/QATAR-FIFA, moved, graphic, by Mike Collett, 1,000 words)
Dutch Championship
ADO Den Haag v Vitesse Arnhem (1330)
GOLF
Presidents Cup
Cup captain Couples says Johnson 'fine' despite flu scare
DUBLIN, Ohio - Zach Johnson joined up with his United States team mates ahead of this week's Presidents Cup despite suffering from the flu for the past three days, United States captain Fred Couples said. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/COUPLES, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)
Cup needs to be 'very competitive,' says Price
DUBLIN, Ohio - Nick Price was reluctant to describe this week's Presidents Cup as a 'must-win' for his International team but he knows how important it is for United States dominance to be broken in the biennial competition. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/PRICE, moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)
BASEBALL
Pirates plunder NLDS berth with Reds victory
After more than two decades of misery, the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrated their return to postseason action with a rousing 6-2 home victory over the Cincinnati Reds in their do-or-die National League wild card playoff game. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/WILDCARD (PIX), moved, 400 words)
Resurgent Dodgers aim to cap astonishing season
Twenty-five years after winning their most recent National League (NL) pennant, the resurgent Los Angeles Dodgers have their sights set on World Series glory to cap what has been an astonishing 2013 season. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/DODGERS (FEATURE), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 625 words)
Bearded Red Sox rejoice over turnaround season
They went from 93 losses last year to 97 wins this season with a new manager and new players who helped transform a dysfunctional clubhouse with some frat-house bonding and a Boston Red Sox battle cry of "Fear the Beard." (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/REDSOX (FEATURE), moved, by Larry Fine, 850 words)
NHL
Blackhawks open Cup defence with win over Caps
The Blackhawks scored three unanswered third period goals to open the defence of their Stanley Cup crown with thrilling 6-4 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals in Chicago. (NHL-OPENER/ (PIX), moved, 600 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
TENNIS
ATP: China Open, Beijing (to 6)
ATP: Japan Open, Tokyo (to 6)
GYMNASTICS
World Championships, Antwerp (to 6)
