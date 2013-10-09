Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

BASEBALL

Tigers escape nervous Game Four to set up ALDS decider

The Detroit Tigers had their backs to the wall all night but rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 8-6 and force a deciding Game Five in their American League Division Series. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/TIGERS (PIX), moved, 400 words)

Red Sox beat Rays, advance to ALCS

The visiting Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to advance to the American League Championship Series. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/RAYS (PIX), moved, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Japanese Grand Prix

Vettel on the brink of fourth successive title

SUZUKA, Japan - Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel can take his fourth successive Formula One crown with four races to spare if he wins this weekend and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso fails to finish in the top eight (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 0900 GMT/4 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We will also move a drivers' form sheet and statistics.

NHL

Avs still unbeaten, hand Leafs first defeat

PA Parenteau scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as the Colorado Avalanche remained undefeated after three games with a victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SOCCER

Spain can close on qualification with win at home to Belarus

MADRID - Holders Spain can pull three points clear of World Cup qualification Group I rivals France with one match to play with a win against bottom team Belarus in Palma de Mallorca on Friday. (SOCCER-WORLD/SPAIN (PREVIEW) expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

We will have all the latest news as the countdown begins for Friday's World Cup qualifying matches. (SOCCER-WORLD/)

CRICKET

Bangladesh, winners of their most recent test during a drawn series with Zimbabwe, aim for a first test victory over New Zealand in the opening game of a two-match series in Chittagong. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, 200 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Shanghai Masters, China (to 13)

WTA: Japan Open, Osaka (to 13)

Linz Open, Austria (to 13)

GYMNASTICS

World championships, Antwerp

