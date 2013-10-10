Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

CRICKET - Indian Sachin Tendulkar, the world's most prolific international run-scorer, will retire after playing his 200th test at home against West Indies next month. (CRICKET-INDIA/TENDULKAR, moved, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

SOCCER

World Cup qualifiers

CAPE TOWN - The five African countries who qualified for the last World Cup are still in contention for a return at the 2014 finals as the continent's final round playoffs begin at the weekend. (SOCCER-WORLD/AFRICA-PREVIEW, moved, by Mark Gleeson, 500 words)

Del Bosque, players preview Belarus World Cup qualifier

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque and players preview the world and European champions' World Cup 2014 Group I qualifier against Belarus on Friday. (SOCCER-WORLD/SPAIN (PIX, TV) expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 400 words)

England v Montenegro

Hodgson previews England qualifiers

WATFORD, England - England manager Roy Hodgson holds a news conference ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Montenegro at Wembley on Friday. England will seal a place in the 2014 finals with wins against Montenegro and Poland on Tuesday. (SOCCER-WORLD/ENGLAND, expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Justin Palmer 500 words)

MOTOR RACING

Japanese Grand Prix

Vettel on the brink of fourth successive title

SUZUKA, Japan - Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel can take his fourth successive Formula One crown with four races to spare if he wins this weekend and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso fails to finish in the top eight. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

CYCLING

Riis, Contador discuss the future of the Saxo-Tinkoff team

MADRID - Riis Cycling owner Bjarne Riis and former Tour de France champion Alberto Contador hold a news conference in Madrid to discuss the future of the Saxo-Tinkoff team. (CYCLING/SAXO-TINKOFF expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, TV, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Frys.com Open (to 13)

Very little rest for PGA Tour players as new season starts

Just 18 days after the 2013 PGA Tour ended with Henrik Stenson's three-shot victory at the Tour Championship, the 2013-04 season gets underway with Thursday's opening round of the Frys.com Open at CordeValle Golf Club in San Martin, California. Swede Jonas Blixt defends the title he won last year while former major winners Angel Cabrera, Vijay Singh, Retief Goosen and Geoff Ogilvy are also in the field. (GOLF-PGA/, expect end-of-day lead by 0130 GMT/9.30 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Tigers and A's set for do-or-die showdown

The Detroit Tigers and host Oakland Athletics clash in a one-game showdown to determine which team will face the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/ATHLETICS (PIX), expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, 400 words)

NFL

Giants visit Bears in search of elusive first win

The New York Giants will try to avoid their first 0-6 start to a season in 37 years when they head to Soldier Field for a game against a Chicago Bears team that has lost two straight after opening the campaign with three consecutive wins. (NFL-BEARS/, expect by 0350 GMT/11:50 PM ET, 350 words)

NHL

Avs and Bruins clash in battle of undefeated teams

Rookie Nathan MacKinnon, the first overall pick in last Junes' NHL Draft, looks to extend his hot start to the season when his Colorado Avalanche visit the Boston Bruins in a matchup of undefeated teams as part of Thursday's regular season National Hockey League action. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Shanghai Masters, China (to 13)

WTA: Japan Open, Osaka (to 13)

Linz Open, Austria (to 13)

