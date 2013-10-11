Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

BASEBALL

Verlander leads Tigers past A's

Justin Verlander maintained his mastery of the Oakland Athletics, pitching brilliantly in a 3-0 win that put the visiting Detroit Tigers into the American League Championship Series for the third year in a row.. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/ATHLETICS (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- - - -

NFL

Bears heap more woe on Giants

The Chicago Bears have continued to pile the misery on the New York Giants, forging a 27-21 National Football League victory to leave Eli Manning and the Giants mired in their worst start to a season in almost 40 years. (NFL-BEARS/, moved, 350 words)

- - - -

NHL

Avs edge Bruins in battle of undefeated teams

Veteran goalie Jean-Sebastien Giguere, in his first start of the season, made 39 saves as the undefeated Colorado Avalanche earned a 2-0 decision over the previously undefeated Boston Bruins. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Frys.com Open (to 13)

Overton holds grip of PGA Tour season opener

Jeff Overton, helped by a stronger grip which he has been using for the past three months, charged into a one-shot lead at the PGA Tour's season-opening Frys.com Open in San Martin, California. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

2014 World Cup qualifiers

Croatia v Belgium (1600)

Wales v Macedonia (1845)

Armenia v Bulgaria (1500)

Malta v Czech Republic (1730)

Denmark v Italy (1815)

Faroe Islands v Kazakhstan (1700)

Germany v Ireland (1845)

Sweden v Austria (1845)

Andorra v Romania (1830)

Estonia v Turkey (1830)

Netherlands v Hungary (1830)

Albania v Switzerland (1830)

Iceland v Cyprus (1845)

Slovenia v Norway (1845)

Azerbaijan v Northern Ireland (1600)

Luxembourg v Russia (1830)

Portugal v Israel (1945)

Lithuania v Latvia (1530)

Bosnia v Liechtenstein (1800)

Greece v Slovakia (1845)

Moldova v San Marino (1600)

Ukraine v Poland (1800)

England v Montenegro (1900)

Spain v Belarus (2000)

European qualification comes down to the wire

LONDON - Seven automatic World Cup places for group winners and eight playoff spots are still up for grabs as European qualification resumes on Friday with Italy and Netherlands already through to the 2014 finals in Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 800 words)

- -

Spain can close on World Cup qualification with Belarus win

MADRID - Holders Spain can move to the brink of qualifying for next year's World Cup finals in Brazil with a win at home to last-placed Group I rivals Belarus that would put them three points clear of France with one match to play. (SOCCER-WORLD/SPAIN, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, pix, TV, 500 words)

- -

Del Piero begins second campaign in Australia

SYDNEY - Alessandro Del Piero captains Sydney FC against the Newcastle Jets at Sydney Football Stadium at the start of his second campaign in the Australian top flight. The match kicks off the ninth season of the A-League. (SOCCER-AUSTRALIA/DEL PIERO, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 350 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Japanese Grand Prix free practice

SUZUKA, Japan - Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes one-two at the top of the timesheets on Friday in the opening practice session for what could be a title-deciding Japanese Grand Prix. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved, expect update by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Shanghai Masters, China (to 13)

WTA: Japan Open, Osaka (to 13)

Linz Open, Austria (to 13)

