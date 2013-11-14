Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

World Cup playoff

Mexico crush New Zealand in playoff first leg

MEXICO CITY - Mexico thumped New Zealand 5-1 in the first leg of their qualifying playoff to take a massive step towards a place in next year's World Cup finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/MEXICO, moved, 500 words)

We continue the build-up to the World Cup playoffs and international friendlies around the globe and will bring you an overall preview plus selected match previews. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (PIX), expect throughout)

Spain players speak in Madrid before African friendlies

MADRID - Members of the Spain squad hold a news conference in Madrid previewing the world and European champions' friendlies away to Equatorial Guinea and South Africa on Nov. 16 and Nov. 19. (SOCCER-WORLD/SPAIN, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Parker guides streaking Spurs to sixth consecutive win

Point guard Tony Parker scored 16 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to their sixth consecutive win, an easy one over the Washington Wizards. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NHL

Schenn double lifts Flyers past Pens

Brayden Schenn scored twice to lead the Philadelphia Flyers past the Pittsburgh Penguins. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

RUGBY

England v New Zealand (16)

Carter added to All Blacks centurions for England test

WELLINGTON - Flyhalf Daniel Carter will become the fifth New Zealand player to attain 100 test caps after he was named in the side to play England at Twickenham on Saturday. (RUGBY-ENGLAND/ZEALAND, moved, 500 words)

Carter achieves 100th cap milestone, but end in sight

WELLINGTON - All things going to plan, Daniel Carter's 100th test match for New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday will not be the last time he plays for the team at England's hallowed home ground. (RUGBY-ENGLAND/ZEALAND-CARTER, moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 900 words)

MOTOR RACING

U.S. Formula One Grand Prix (to 17)

Vettel aiming for eighth straight victory

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel arrives in Austin, Texas, hoping to become the first Formula One driver to win eight successive races in a single season after equalling Michael Schumacher's seven. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PREVIEW (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We have also moved a statistics box and form sheet for Sunday's race at the Circuit of the Americas

GOLF

Australian Masters (to 17)

Holder Scott battles with Singh, Kuchar Down Under

MELBOURNE - Reigning champion and local hero Adam Scott will defend his title at Royal Melbourne against American world number eight Matt Kuchar and triple major champion Vijay Singh (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

DP World Tour Championship (to 17)

Chase for European honours goes down to wire in Dubai

DUBAI - Three players enter the tournament knowing victory in Dubai would put them top of the European 2013 money list. Sweden's Henrik Stenson is the current leader, with England's Justin Rose and Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell - winners of the U.S. Open in 2013 and 2010 respectively - close behind. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/DUBAI, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Matt Smith, 600 words)

DOPING

World Conference on Doping in Sport (to 15)

New anti-doping code nears adoption

JOHANNESBURG - A second day of deliberation on Thursday brings closer the planned adoption at the end of the week of a revised World Anti-Doping code to ensure a tougher line on drug cheats (DOPING/ (TV), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

CRICKET

England warm up for Ashes at Sydney Cricket Ground

SYDNEY - England's bowlers will be hoping to dismiss the Invitational XI early on the second day of their final tour match before the Ashes and give their batsmen plenty of time in the middle at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (CRICKET-ASHES/ENGLAND (PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- - - -