SOCCER

2014 World Cup, UEFA playoffs

France in danger, Ronaldo edges Portugal towards finals

LONDON - France's hopes of reaching the World Cup finals are hanging by a thread after a 2-0 first leg defeat away to Ukraine in their playoff, while a late winner by Cristiano Ronaldo gave Portugal a slender advantage over Sweden. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), moved, by Martyn Herman, 700 words)

2014 World Cup, African playoffs

Nigeria v Ethiopia, Calabar (1500)

Hosts Nigeria hold advantage against Ethiopia

Nigeria have a 2-1 lead from the first leg as they host Ethiopia in their World Cup playoff with a ticket to the finals in Brazil the prize on offer for the aggregate winners. (SOCCER-WORLD/NIGERIA, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

Senegal v Ivory Coast, Casablanca (1900)

Ivory Coast's Drogba aims to make it three in a row

Didier Drogba captains an Ivory Coast side seeking a third straight World Cup appearance as they defend a 3-1 lead against Senegal in the second leg of their playoff in neutral Morocco. (SOCCER-WORLD/SENEGAL, expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

International friendlies

Equatorial Guinea v Spain (2100)

MALABO - World and European champions Spain play Equatorial Guinea in a friendly, hoping to celebrate after coach Vicente del Bosque extended his contract until 2016. (SOCCER-WORLD/EQUATORIALGUINEA, expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, 500 words)

Netherlands v Japan, Genk, Belgium (1215)

Netherlands are without injured captain Robin van Persie against Japan, who have two world cup warm-ups in Europe in four days with a match against Belgium to come next week. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/NETHERLANDS, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 200 words)

Uganda v Rwanda

Wales v Finland (1800)

NBA

Pacers crush Bucks to build on perfect start

Center Roy Hibbert had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks and helped the Indiana Pacers remain unbeaten with a 104-77 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NHL

Pens hunt down Predators to end losing streak

Four different players scored goals for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they coasted to a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators and ended a three-game losing streak.. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 650 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Vettel chases second consecutive U.S. Grand Prix pole

AUSTIN, Texas - After topping free practice, Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel will try to carry that speed and momentum into qualifying and a second consecutive pole at the U.S. Grand Prix as the German's bid for an eighth consecutive Formula One win picks up pace. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

RUGBY

International matches

Italy v Fiji (1400)

England v New Zealand (1430)

Wales v Argentina (1430)

France v Tonga (1700)

Ireland v Australia (1745)

New Zealand and England have point to prove at Twickenham

LONDON - New Zealand will be looking to put last year's surprise 38-21 defeat to England behind them as they continue their quest to become the first team in the professional era to go unbeaten through a calendar year. Stuart Lancaster's England will want to put down a psychological marker with less than two years to go until the next World Cup. (RUGBY-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 500 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup World Group final (to 17)

Djokovic, Berdych win to leave final on a knife edge

BELGRADE - Novak Djokovic fired Serbia ahead in the Davis Cup final on Friday roared on by 17,000 partisan fans but Tomas Berdych hit back for the Czech Republic to leave the tie delicately poised going into the weekend. (TENNIS-DAVIS/ (PIX), moved, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: OHL Classic at Mayakoba (to 17)

Duo share lead at rain-hit OHL Classic at Mayakoba

Swede Robert Karlsson and American Kevin Stadler pushed their way to a three-shot lead in Friday's rain-interrupted second round of the PGA Tour's OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Mexico. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 250 words)

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai (to 17)

Stenson leads Canizares by one shot going into round three

DUBAI - Money-list leader Henrik Stenson of Sweden, bidding to end the campaign as Europe's number one golfer, takes a one-stroke lead over Spaniard Alejandro Canizares into the third round of the season-ending event. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Matt Smith, 500 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v New Zealand third ODI, Dambulla

Hosts Sri Lanka look to level the rain-hit three-match series after New Zealand's thrilling last-ball win in the second match on Wednesday. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/ expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 300 words)

New South Wales XI v England, Sydney

England's bowlers will look to make early inroads against an Invitational XI on the fourth day of their final warm-up match for the Ashes. (CRICKET ASHES/ENGLAND expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, 400 words)

RALLYING

Rally of Great Britain (to 17)

Rally of Great Britain (to 17)