SOCCER

Europa League

Group A

Kuban Krasnodar v St Gallen

Swansea City v Valencia

Group B

Chornomorets Odesa v Dinamo Zagreb

Ludogorets Razgrad v PSV Eindhoven

Group C

Elfsborg v Red Bull Salzburg

Esbjerg v Standard Liege

Group D

Rubin Kazan v NK Maribor

Wigan Athletic v Zulte Waregem

Group E

Dnipro v Pandurii Targu-Jiu

Pacos de Ferreira v Fiorentina

Group F

Apoel Nicosia v Maccabi Tel Aviv

Girondins Bordeaux v Eintracht Frankfurt

Group G

Racing Genk v Dynamo Kiev

Rapid Vienna v FC Thun

Group H

Sevilla v Estoril

Slovan Liberec v Freiburg

Group I

Rijeka v Vitoria Guimaraes

Olympique Lyon v Real Betis

Group J

Legia Warsaw v Lazio

Trabzonspor v Apollon Limassol

Group K

Anzhi Makhachkala v Sheriff Tiraspol

Tromso v Tottenham Hotspur

Group L

Shakhtyor v PAOK Salonika

AZ Alkmaar v Maccabi Haifa

Tough trips for Eintracht and Betis

BERNE - Girondins Bordeaux host Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Betis travel to Olympique Lyon in two of the night's standout ties. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

La Liga

Barca looking to bounce back from Europe reverse at Bilbao

MADRID - Leaders Barcelona need to pick themselves up after Tuesday's Champions League defeat at Ajax Amsterdam when they play at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, after second-placed Atletico Madrid travel to promoted Elche and Real Madrid, in third, host struggling Real Valladolid on Saturday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

NBA

LeBron leads the way as Heat beat Cavs

LeBron James had a game-high 28 points and Dwyane Wade had 22 as Miami won their eighth consecutive game. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Pens pip Maple Leafs in shootout

Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin tallied twice in regulation and also converted the final shootout goal as the Penguins (15-9-1) overcame an early 4-1 deficit to rally past the Toronto Maple Leafs. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Round-ups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

The Ashes, second test, Adelaide (Dec. 5-9)

Tensions simmer between Australia and England

MELBOURNE - We continue our buildup to the second test in Adelaide after Australia thrashed the tourists in Brisbane in an often spiteful opening test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series (CRICKET-ASHES/)

GOLF

European Tour

Alfred Dunhill Championship, South Africa (to Dec 1)

Daly looks for good showing at Leopards Creek

Former British Open and U.S. PGA Championship winner John Daly is in the lineup for the second event of the season at the Leopards Creek Golf Club. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

Australian Open (to Dec 1)

Scott seeks Aussie slam, Rory out to end drought

SYDNEY - Adam Scott shot a course record 10-under-par 62 in the first round of the Australian Open at Royal Sydney on Thursday but the world number two was left ruing a mid-round dip that prevented him from posting an even lower score. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

