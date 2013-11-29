Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

NFL

Cowboys add to Raiders' road woes

DeMarco Murray ran for three touchdowns to spearhead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-24 Thanksgiving Day comeback win over the Oakland Raiders on Thursday. (NFL-COWBOYS/ (PIX), moved, 300 words)

Ravens survive Steelers fightback in key clash

The Baltimore Ravens survived a ferocious comeback from the Pittsburgh Steelers to win 22-20 and get the defense of their Super Bowl title back on track. (NFL-RAVENS/ (PIX), moved, 300 words)

NHL

Canucks topple Senators in Canadian capital

The Vancouver Canucks defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre in the first of a two-game season series that switches to B.C. Place in March for the Heritage Classic. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

After three hard years, Mao Asada ready to shine at Sochi

TOYOTA, Japan - The first time Mao Asada stepped onto a skating rink, nearly two decades ago, she wore a helmet and protective pads on her knees and elbows, wanting only to follow her big sister. (OLYMPICS-FIGURE SKATING/ASADA (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV) moved, by Elaine Lies, 850 words)

GOLF

Australian Open, Sydney (to Dec 1)

Sizzling Scott leads the way

SYDNEY - World number two Adam Scott, who fired a course record 10-under 62 on Thursday, leads the way going into the second round at Royal Sydney. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

Alfred Dunhill Championship, South Africa (to Dec 1)

Madsen maintains red-hot form

JOHANNESBURG - Dane Morten Madsen, winner of last week's South African Open, takes a one-shot lead into the second round of the European Tour event at Leopard Creek. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

The Ashes, second test, Adelaide (Dec. 5-9)

Tensions simmer between Australia and England

MELBOURNE - Australia coach Darren Lehmann has called on Australian fans to continue the hostile reception for England and hopes to lead the team to the glory days of Lillee and Thomson. (CRICKET-ASHES/LEHMANN, moved, 350 words)

West Indies tour of New Zealand

Tourists complete buildup ahead of first test

WELLINGTON - The visiting West Indies side will complete their shortened warmup for the first test against New Zealand as both teams head into camp for their clash beginning next week in Dunedin. (CRICKET-WINDIES/TOUR, expect by 0800 GMT/ 3 AM ET, 450 words)

SOCCER

La Liga

Getafe v Levante (1900)

Villarreal v Malaga (1930)

Bundesliga

VfL Wolfsburg v Hamburg SV (1930)

Ligue 1

Olympique Marseille v Montpellier (1930)

Dutch championship

Roda JC Kerkrade v Twente Enschede (1900)

Copy on merit on all the above fixtures

Ancelotti may give fresh news on Ronaldo's fitness

MADRID - Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti may give an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness when he holds a news conference ahead of Saturday's La Liga game at home to Real Valladolid. (SOCCER-SPAIN/REAL (PIX, TV), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup

Women's downhill, Beaver Creek, Colorado

Copy on merit

