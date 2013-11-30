Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

Aston Villa v Sunderland

Cardiff City v Arsenal

Everton v Stoke City

Norwich City v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Fulham

Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion (1730)

Leaders Arsenal eye seven-point gap, Everton can go fourth

LONDON - Arsenal can move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League with a win away to promoted Cardiff City while Everton will provisionally climb to fourth spot with a victory at home to lowly Stoke City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 AM ET, by Josh Reich, 600 words)

- -

La Liga

Elche v Atletico Madrid (1500)

Espanyol v Real Sociedad (2100)

Real Madrid v Real Valladolid (1900)

Celta Vigo v Almeria (1700)

Atletico, Real look to trim gap to leaders Barca

MADRID - Atletico Madrid can draw level on points with unbeaten leaders Barcelona, who play at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, with a win at promoted Elche, before Real Madrid, three points behind Atletico in third, host Real Valladolid. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

- -

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Braunschweig

Bayer Leverkusen v Nuremberg

Hoffenheim v Werder Bremen

Mainz v Borussia Dortmund

Hertha Berlin v FC Augsburg

Schalke 04 v VfB Stuttgart (1730)

Bayern looking to extend record undefeated league run

BERLIN - Bayern Munich, four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, can extend their record-breaking 38-game unbeaten league run when they welcome bottom side Eintracht Braunschweig. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- -

Serie A

Parma v Bologna (1700)

Genoa v Torino (1945)

- -

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Monaco v Stade Rennes (1600)

En Avant Guingamp v Nantes

FC Lorient v Nice

St Etienne v Stade de Reims

Toulouse v Sochaux

Valenciennes v Lille

Monaco take on Rennes without striker Falcao

PARIS - Third-placed Monaco are without leading striker Radamel Falcao for the first time this season when they host mid-table Stade Rennes. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Gregory Blachier, 250 words)

- -

Dutch Championship (1745 unless stated)

PEC Zwolle v RKC Waalwijk (1645)

Heerenveen v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer

NAC Breda v Groningen

Heracles Almelo v Utrecht (1845)

- -

African Confederation Cup final, second leg

TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo) v CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) (1330) (0-2)

- - - -

GOLF

Australian Open, Sydney (to Dec 1)

Scott pulls clear of McIlroy at Royal Sydney

SYDNEY - Adam Scott holds the upper hand in his duel with Rory McIlroy going into the final day of the Australian Open after the home favourite posted a four-under-par 68 to open a four-shot lead over the Briton. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- -

Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane (to Dec 1)

Front pair battle it out for second successive week

Home favourite Charl Schwartzel and Denmark's Morten Orum Madsen share the lead heading into the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek as they look to resume the tussle they had last week in the South African Open. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/12 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

The Ashes, second test, Adelaide (Dec. 5-9)

Tensions simmer between Australia and England

We continue our buildup to the second test in Adelaide after Australia thrashed the tourists in Brisbane in an often spiteful opening test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series (CRICKET-ASHES/)

- -

South Africa v Pakistan, 3rd ODI, Pretoria

South Africa seek consolation win against Pakistan

South Africa bid for a consolation win at Centurion to avoid a whitewash by Pakistan in the last of the three-match series. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, expect by 1700 GMT /12 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Wales v Australia, Millennium Stadium (1700)

Wales look to improve on their dismal record against any of the southern hemisphere's big three sides, having won only one of their last 23 against Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. (RUGBY-WALES/, expect by 1845 GMT/1:45 PM ET, by Josh Reich, 400 words)

- -

RUGBY LEAGUE

Rugby League World Cup final, Old Trafford (1430)

New Zealand will bid to repeat their shock 2008 victory over nine-times winners Australia in the final of the Rugby League World Cup at Old Trafford. (RUGBYLEAGUE-WORLD/ expect by 1615 GMT/11.15 AM ET, by Josh Reich, 500 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Women's Super G, Beaver Creek

Men's Downhill, Lake Louise

