SOCCER

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1200)

Hull City v Liverpool (1405)

Chelsea v Southampton (1610)

Manchester City v Swansea City (1610)

Chasing pack aim to cut seven-point gap to leaders Arsenal

Chasing pack aim to cut seven-point gap to leaders Arsenal

LONDON - Liverpool, Chelsea, and the Manchester clubs are all in action and desperate for wins to narrow the gap on Premier league pacesetters Arsenal with United facing a tricky trip to ambitious but faltering Tottenham Hotspur.

La Liga

Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano (1100)

Granada CF v Sevilla (1600)

Valencia v Osasuna (1800)

Athletic Club v Barcelona (2000)

Barca aim to restore three-point lead at Athletic Bilbao

Barca aim to restore three-point lead at Athletic Bilbao

MADRID - La Liga leaders Barcelona face a tricky visit to Athletic Bilbao hoping for a win that would restore a three-point lead over Atletico Madrid and take them six clear of rivals Real Madrid.

Bundesliga

Hanover 96 v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Freiburg (1630)

Moenchengladbach looking to narrow gap on top three

Moenchengladbach looking to narrow gap on top three

BERLIN - Borussia Moenchengladbach will aim to cut the gap on the leading Bundesliga trio with a win over lowly Freiburg.

Serie A

Catania v AC Milan (1130)

Atalanta Bergamo v AS Roma (1400)

Cagliari v Sassuolo (1400)

Chievo Verona v Livorno (1400)

Inter Milan v Sampdoria (1400)

Juventus v Udinese (1730)

Juve battle to stay ahead of Roma in title race

Juve battle to stay ahead of Roma in title race

MILAN - Serie a leaders Juventus host Udinese after AS Roma, who are a point behind in second place, visit another mid-table side in Atalanta Bergamo.

Ligue 1

Girondins Bordeaux v Ajaccio (1300)

Bastia v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1600)

Paris St Germain v Olympique Lyon (2000)

PSG bid to stretch lead to four points

PSG bid to stretch lead to four points

PARIS - Unbeaten Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain can extend their lead to four points by beating visiting Olympique Lyon while Bastia goalkeeper Mickael Landreau is set to match the record of 602 French first division appearances.

Dutch Championship (1745 unless stated)

PEC Zwolle v RKC Waalwijk (1645)

Heerenveen v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer

NAC Breda v Groningen

Heracles Almelo v Utrecht (1845)

GOLF

Australian Open

McIlroy overhauls Scott to claim first win of 2013

McIlroy overhauls Scott to claim first win of 2013

SYDNEY - Rory McIlroy won his first title of the year at the Australian Open by a single shot on Sunday after home favourite Adam Scott bogeyed the final hole to lose a tournament he had dominated since the opening day.

European Tour

Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane (to Dec 1)

Schwartzel on course to retain title

Schwartzel on course to retain title

Defending champion Charl Schwartzel will take a two shot lead into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek.

CRICKET

The Ashes, second test, Adelaide (Dec. 5-9)

Tensions simmer between Australia and England

Tensions simmer between Australia and England

We continue our buildup to the second test in Adelaide after Australia thrashed the tourists in Brisbane in an often spiteful opening test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series

New Zealand v West Indies, first test, (Dec. 3-7)

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's test series against West Indies could define captain Brendon McCullum's future with the aggressive batsman battling a chronic back injury and reports suggesting he is contemplating retirement.

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Women's Giant Slalom, Beaver Creek

Men's Super G, Lake Louise

NFL

Dolphins and Jets try to stay in playoff picture

Dolphins and Jets try to stay in playoff picture

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey - The Miami Dolphins visit the New York Jets, who have 4-1 record at home, with both teams still in the AFC wild card race despite 5-6 overall records.

Slumping Falcons seek turnaround in Toronto

Slumping Falcons seek turnaround in Toronto

TORONTO - The Atlanta Falcons, losers of five in a row in a season gone awry, take on the Buffalo Bills in a clash of two division cellar dwellers in Toronto.

Broncos, Chiefs clash for AFC West lead

Broncos, Chiefs clash for AFC West lead

The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs meet for the second time in three weeks in Kansas City with the Broncos bidding for a sweep, command of the AFC West and a playoff spot while the Carolina Panthers go for an eighth consecutive win at home to Tampa Bay.

Cardinals chase fifth win in a row

Cardinals chase fifth win in a row

The Arizona Cardinals, on a four-game winning streak, visit the Philadelphia Eagles trying to stay in the NFC West race with the San Francisco 49ers, who play at home to St. Louis, while the Chicago Bears seek to pull even with Detroit in the NFC North with a win at Minnesota.

Giants, Redskins out to avoid division cellar

Giants, Redskins out to avoid division cellar

The New York Giants hope to bounce back from a last week's winning-streak ending loss to Dallas when they visit the Washington Redskins in a meeting of two former NFC East champions now battling to avoid last place.

Depending on the outcome of Sunday's games, we may have a factbox on the NFL playoff race.

NBA

Pacers and Clippers meet up in Los Angeles

Pacers and Clippers meet up in Los Angeles

NBA leader the Indiana Pacers take a 15-1 record to Los Angeles for a meeting with the Pacific Division-leading Clippers and the Miami Heat go for a 10th consecutive win in a Southeast Division match-up with visiting Charlotte in two of eight games on the NBA schedule.

NHL

Red Wings aim to keep streak going

Red Wings aim to keep streak going

The Detroit Red Wings bid for a fourth win a row with a visit to Atlantic Division rival Ottawa in one of three games on the NHL schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

