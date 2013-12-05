Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

NBA

Pacers stifle Jazz to claim road win in Utah

The Indiana Pacers dominated the fourth quarter by using their stifling defense to pick up a road victory over the Utah Jazz. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

- - - -

NHL

Canadiens edge Devils in shootout

David Desharnais scored the deciding goal in the second round of the shootout to carry the Montreal Canadiens to victory against the New Jersey Devils. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

World Challenge

Fatigued McIlroy aims to end year on high note

THOUSAND OAKS, California - Just three days after winning his first title of the year in Australia, a jet-lagged Rory McIlroy is looking forward to one last tournament before he puts his clubs away for a well-earned rest. (GOLF-CHALLENGE/MCILROY (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)

- -

Tiger motivated by Snead, Nicklaus and kids

THOUSAND OAKS, California - As Tiger Woods eyes the twilight of a remarkable career, he has his sights on records posted by Jack Nicklaus and Sam Snead and a growing pleasure that his children are starting to understand what he does on the course. (GOLF-CHALLENGE/WOODS (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 550 words)

- -

European Tour: Nedbank Challenge, Sun City (to Dec. 8)

Stenson and Rose lead title chase

World number three Henrik Stenson, U.S. Open champion Justin Rose and former world number ones Luke Donald and Martin Kaymer are among the title favourites at the elite 30-man event that carries a prize fund of $6.5 million. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1715 GMT/12:15 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Ashes, second test, Adelaide (to 9)

Quick wickets boost England at Adelaide Oval

ADELAIDE - England struck with three quick wickets after a long period of toil on a flat Adelaide Oval wicket to reduce Australia to 174-4 at tea on the opening day of the second Ashes test. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

- -

New Zealand v West Indies, first test (till 7)

Windies battle but remain on course for defeat in NZ

Kirk Edwards and Darren Bravo scored half centuries as West Indies battled to save the first test against New Zealand but were still 228 runs from making the hosts bat again at the close of play on the third day in Dunedin. (CRICKET-WINDIES), moved with updates to follow, 500 words)

- -

South Africa v India, first ODI, Johannesburg

Erratic South Africa take on world champions

South Africa's erratic ODI side get a chance to measure their potential against the world champions in the first of a three-match series. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect by 2000 GMT /1 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

World Cup draw

Blatter speaks ahead of draw ceremony

COSTA DO SAUIPE, Brazil - One day before the draw for the 2014 World Cup finals, FIFA president Sepp Blatter will report to the media on the final decisions taken by FIFA's executive committee following their two-day meeting ahead of the ceremony. He is expected to confirm that prize money for the tournament will be around a third higher than in South Africa 2010. (SOCCER-WORLD/DRAW, expect by 1700 GMT /12 PM ET, 600 words By Mike Collett. Other sidebars as merited.

- -

King's Cup

Barca, Real, Atleti to play third-tier opponents

MADRID - Barcelona, Real Madrid and holders Atletico Madrid play their last 32, first legs away at third-tier opponents Cartagena, Olimpic de Xativa and Sant Andreu respectively. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PREVIEW) expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words) (Asia Duty Editor: John O'Brien)