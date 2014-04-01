Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

BASEBALL

Suprises galore on Opening Day

NEW YORK - Opening Day unfolded across the United States on Monday with the promise of warmer days, the familiar scent of hot dogs sizzling on the grill and a batch of surprises in Major League Baseball's annual day of celebration (BASEBALL-OPENING/ moved, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

- -

Orioles down Red Sox in opener

Nelson Cruz homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie and give the Baltimore Orioles a victory over the Boston Red Sox (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Old Trafford trip for holders Bayern

MANCHESTER, England - Bayern Munich, bidding to become the first team to win back-to-back Champions League crowns, visit triple former winners Manchester United for a quarter-final first leg at Old Trafford (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/UNITED (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

La Liga title rivals lock horns at the Nou Camp

BARCELONA - Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, the leading two teams in La Liga, lock horns at the Nou Camp in a Champions League quarter-final first leg (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA (PIX), expect at 2130/5:30 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

- -

PSG must go up to another level v Chelsea, says Blanc

PARIS - Paris St Germain must be ruthless in front of goal when they take on 2012 winners Chelsea in a Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, according to coach Laurent Blanc (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/PSG (PREVIEW), moved, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- -

Real path to 'decima' blocked by Dortmund again

BARCELONA - As Real Madrid struggle to maintain their La Liga title bid, a greater emphasis has been placed on winning a 10th European crown and on Wednesday they face a Borussia Dortmund side who blocked their path last season (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL (PREVIEW), moved, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

- - - -

NBA

Spurs outgun Pacers in showdown of conference leaders

San Antonio guard Tony Parker scored a game-high 22 points, leading the Spurs to a win over the struggling Indiana Pacers and into club history (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

- - - -

NHL

Wild stop streaking Kings, Sens beat Canes in shootout

The Ottawa Senators defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in a shootout for a third consecutive victory, while Minnesota scored a 3-2 win over the LA Kings (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

World Twenty20 in Bangladesh (to 6)

Australia v Bangladesh (0930)

West Indies v Pakistan (1330)

West Indies take on Pakistan in shootout for last four spot

MIRPUR - Holders West Indies clash with former champions Pakistan in what is effectively a shootout for the last remaining semi-final spot. Eliminated Australia meet Bangladesh in another Group Two match hoping to end their dismal campaign with a victory (CRICKET-WORLD/T20 (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA: Monterrey Open, Mexico (to 6)

Family Circle Cup, Charleston, U.S. (to 6)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Asia duty editor: Peter Rutherford)