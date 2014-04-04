Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

GOLF

2014 Masters preview package

We look ahead to next week's Masters with an eight-part package consisting of an overall preview, features on defending champion Adam Scott, 2012 winner Bubba Watson and former world number one Rory McIlroy plus a hole-by-hole look at the Augusta National course, a factbox on the tournament, a list of former champions and statistical records from the opening major championship of the season. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 900 words)

We have also moved:

(GOLF-MASTERS/SCOTT/, by Julian Linden, 600 words)

(GOLF-MASTERS/WATSON, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

(GOLF-MASTERS/MCILROY/, by Tony Jimenez, 600 words)

(GOLF-MASTERS/COURSE/, 1200 words)

(GOLF-MASTERS/FACTBOX/, 350 words)

(GOLF-MASTERS/CHAMPIONS/ 250 words)

(GOLF-MASTERS/STATISTICS/, 350 words)

- -

Houston Open (to 6)

Mickelson shrugs off injury concern before Masters

Phil Mickelson dispelled any lingering doubts about his health ahead of the Masters when he carded an impressive four-under-par 68 in the opening round. (GOLF-PGA/HOUSTON, moved, 300 words)

- -

Kraft Nabisco Championship (to 6)

China's Feng grabs clubhouse lead at women's first major

Shanshan Feng picked the brain of a wily veteran en route to grabbing the clubhouse lead at the Kraft Nabisco Championship, the first major of the women's golf season, on Thursday. (GOLF-LPGA/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (to 6)

MANAMA - Mercedes pair Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton can be expected to top the timesheets in practice for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix which will be held under floodlights for the first time. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PRACTICE (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Boston beat Baltimore, Doubront gets win

Designated hitter David Ortiz and shortstop Xander Bogaerts paced a 14-hit Boston attack with three hits apiece, and the Red Sox scored a 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 1,000 words)

- - - -

NBA

Thunder bring Spurs streak to an end

Kevin Durant scored 28 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 106-94 win over San Antonio that ended the Spurs' 19-game winning streak. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Leafs down Bruins but playoff hopes still dim

TORONTO - Nazem Kadri scored in overtime to lift Toronto to a 4-3 win over Eastern Conference leaders Boston on Thursday, but the Leafs' playoff hopes remain dim despite the victory. (NHL-LEAFS/ (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

- -

Avs leave it late, beat Rangers in shootout

Defenseman Tyson Barrie tied the game in the final minute of regulation and then scored again in the shootout to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 475 words)

- -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA: Family Circle Cup (to 6)

Venus faces Bouchard at Family Circle Cup

Rising Canadian star Eugenie Bouchard booked her place in the quarter-finals of the Family Circle Cup in Charleston on Thursday with a 7-6(6) 2-6 6-4 victory over former world number one Venus Williams. (TENNIS-WTA/, moved, 350 words)

- -

Davis Cup quarter-finals (to 6)

Japan v Czech Republic, Tokyo

France v Germany, Nancy

Italy v Britain, Naples

Switzerland v Kazakhstan, Geneva

Czech holders visit Japan, Swiss face Kazakhstan

LONDON - Davis Cup holders Czech Republic visit a Japan team playing in their first quarter-final, Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka lead Switzerland at home to Kazakhstan, Andy Murray's Britain, in the last eight for the first time since 1986, visit Italy, and France host Germany with both teams hit by injuries. (TENNIS-DAVIS/, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

World Twenty20 in Bangladesh (to 6)

Second semi-final: India v South Africa, Mirpur (1300)

MIRPUR - Champions India, unbeaten in the tournament, take on South Africa in the second semi-final where spin bowling is set to play a pivotal role again on the slow track of the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. (CRICKET-WORLD/T20-SEMIS (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Super rugby round eight

Otago Highlanders v Melbourne Rebels, Dunedin (0635)

ACT Brumbies v Auckland Blues, Canberra (0840)

The Rebels look to follow last week's remarkable upset of the Brumbies when they face the unpredictable Highlanders before last year's runners-up look to get back to winning ways in Canberra against John Kirwan's improving Blues. (RUGBY-SUPER/, reports on each match from 0820 GMT/4:20 AM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga

Almeria v Osasuna (1900)

- -

Ligue 1

Olympique Marseille v Ajaccio (1830)

- -

Bundesliga

Hamburg SV v Bayer Leverkusen (1830)

- -

Dutch Championship

PEC Zwolle v Groningen (1800)

